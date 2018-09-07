Google Home partners with KB Homes to make houses smarter

Share

Home developers throughout the country compete to provide the best experience to their customers, but most focus on details like the quality of the countertops, hardwood floors versus carpet, and other design features. KB Home is taking home design to the next level by providing its own smart home system in several locations across the country.

KB Home operates under the belief that smart home technology is the way of the future, but the way most people integrate it into their home tends to be a bit haphazard. The average person’s first foray into the field of smart home tech is with a single device: maybe smart lights or a smart A.I. assistant. The rest of the technology in the home builds from there, but not all devices are compatible with one another. Some devices require complicated workarounds in order to communicate back and forth.

KB Home wants to make smart home design easier by providing a system that works seamlessly with all of the devices in your home. Select communities in Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles will come with a curated set of smart home devices that work together right out of the box and provide homeowners with a solid base of smart home technology and functionality to build from.

These devices might be a homeowner’s first exposure to smart home technology, so KB has curated the devices to be as simple as possible, to allow homeowners to ease their way into this new field. The devices built into the home include Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Wi-Fi, and a Nest Hello video doorbell.

These smart home devices cover the spectrum of technologies. The Google Home and Google Home Mini provide access to smart speakers and a smart assistant. The Google Wi-Fi demonstrates how smart home technology can improve everyday conveniences, and the Nest Hello doorbell is part home security, part ease of use.

KB Home will also provide optional smart home devices that include smart lights, motorized shades, and connected appliances. It is their belief that homeowners should be able to customize their home as they see fit.

The first open house for KB Home’s new smart home designs will be September 15, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the Stapleton Starlight Collection in Denver, Colorado.