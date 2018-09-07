Digital Trends
Smart Home

Google Home partners with KB Homes to make houses smarter

Patrick Hearn
By

Home developers throughout the country compete to provide the best experience to their customers, but most focus on details like the quality of the countertops, hardwood floors versus carpet, and other design features. KB Home is taking home design to the next level by providing its own smart home system in several locations across the country.

KB Home operates under the belief that smart home technology is the way of the future, but the way most people integrate it into their home tends to be a bit haphazard. The average person’s first foray into the field of smart home tech is with a single device: maybe smart lights or a smart A.I. assistant. The rest of the technology in the home builds from there, but not all devices are compatible with one another. Some devices require complicated workarounds in order to communicate back and forth.

KB Home wants to make smart home design easier by providing a system that works seamlessly with all of the devices in your home. Select communities in Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado, and Los Angeles will come with a curated set of smart home devices that work together right out of the box and provide homeowners with a solid base of smart home technology and functionality to build from.

These devices might be a homeowner’s first exposure to smart home technology, so KB has curated the devices to be as simple as possible, to allow homeowners to ease their way into this new field. The devices built into the home include Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Wi-Fi, and a Nest Hello video doorbell.

These smart home devices cover the spectrum of technologies. The Google Home and Google Home Mini provide access to smart speakers and a smart assistant. The Google Wi-Fi demonstrates how smart home technology can improve everyday conveniences, and the Nest Hello doorbell is part home security, part ease of use.

KB Home will also provide optional smart home devices that include smart lights, motorized shades, and connected appliances. It is their belief that homeowners should be able to customize their home as they see fit.

The first open house for KB Home’s new smart home designs will be September 15, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time at the Stapleton Starlight Collection in Denver, Colorado.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 review
Product Review

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 lets you come home to vacuumed or mopped floors

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 is a vacuum-mop robot hybrid. With an impressive amount of attachments for a robot, it’s a versatile way to keep your floors cleaner.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
how to set up an amazon alexa voice profile echo show header 720x720
Smart Home

The Amazon Echo Show is a no-show in some stores. Is a new version coming?

The disappearance of the Amazon Echo Show from British stores suggests more than shipping delays. A long-running discount on the device and competition suggest a new Echo Show may be on the way.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cast-iron skillet
Smart Home

How to clean a cast-iron skillet and prevent rust

Cast-iron is durable, versatile, and so many cooks love cast-iron skillets. However, if you're not careful, your cast-iron pan can rust. This guide explains how to clean and care for your cast-iron pan to keep it seasoned and avoid rust.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Bonaverde Berlin Brewing System water tank 2
Smart Home

Bonaverde’s all-in-one coffee maker can now roast, grind, and brew any bean

The Bonaverde coffee machine takes raw, green coffee beans straight from a farmer, then roasts, grinds and brews them all in one machine for the freshest possible cup of coffee. Now, the machine has been upgraded to accept any coffee bean.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Jenny McGrath
sage smart glass electrochromic alexa 11
Smart Home

Chances of your Amazon Alexa being hacked are slim, says former hacker

Events surrounding the Amazon Alexa have raised security concerns, but according to a former NSA hacker, users can relax. The smart speaker is an unlikely target for most hackers.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google home uk
Smart Home

Google confirms that its Assistant is acting strangely again

Software glitches in digital assistants and their accompanying smart speakers are pretty common but a new Google Assistant bug has caused the digital assistant to lose its accents and change sex.
Posted By Clayton Moore
irobot roomba i7 charcoal photo app directedroom livingroom
Smart Home

iRobot’s new i7+ Roomba empties itself so you don’t have to

Let's face it: Emptying the dust bin on vacuums is a drag. Ithe company iRobot has eliminated that chore with the i7+ with Clean Base station. It's like a vacuum for your vacuum, sucking up the debris and putting it into a dust bag.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
google home beauty beast 2
Smart Home

How to make your Google Home bilingual

More than half of the world's population can speak more than one language, and now your Google Home device, can, too. Whether you have a bilingual household or are learning a new language, here's how to make your Google Home bilingual.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security Kit
Smart Home

ADT’s new cybersecurity suite adds four levels of digital protection

Augmenting its traditional home alarm system business, ADT introduced Digital Security by ADT. The new suite of cybersecurity services includes identity protection, dark web defense, secure connectivity, and home network protection.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mirror personal trainer male phone 0172 r3
Health & Fitness

Mirror unveils a gym-in-a-mirror, so you can watch yourself sweat

Mirror is an on-demand home gym built into what looks like an ordinary full-length mirror. Looks can be deceiving ... because behind your reflection in this giant LCD screen is your very own personal trainer.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
whizz bang potty training indiegogo a6znhxjmwxabspumk3c2
Smart Home

The Whizz Bang helps boys improve their marksmanship when nature calls

There are few things worse than discovering a mess on the toilet seat that you didn't make. Whizz Bang believes it can keep the seat clean by turning bathroom visits into a game of target practice.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to fix squeaky dryer appliance
Smart Home

Should you buy a new dishwasher in January or July? Here's what you need to know

Need a new dishwasher or oven? Depending on when you buy, you could be paying a vastly different price. This appliance buying guide will help you figure out the best times to get those appliance deals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
brilliant control smart home triple waterfall art
Smart Home

The long-awaited Brilliant Control smart home panel is finally available

Brilliant's long-anticipated smart home panel, called Brilliant Control, promises an easy installation process and offers voice control over all kinds of connected devices in your home. It is now available to consumers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
pixel 2 xl vs iphone 8 plus
Android Army

Mark your calendar: Google will launch new hardware on October 9 in NYC

Save the date: Google will announce new hardware on October 9 in New York City. The date and venue are a change of pace considering the past two October events took place on October 4 in San Francisco.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu