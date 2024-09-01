Around these parts we love the best coffee makers, surprises, and sneaky reveals just as much as the next batch of humans. What we don’t like? Unnecessary extra effort. But we’re willing to go through extra steps to help you out. In Target’s Labor Day deals selection, we’ve noticed a curious deal on the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition. The site won’t let you know the price until you put it in your cart. To save you the trouble, we did it ourselves and it turns out to be pretty good savings. With this deal the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition was marked down to $160, which is $40 down from the regular $200. If you want to double check and see if you get the same deal, go ahead and tap the button below. Otherwise, keep reading to see why we like this deal.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition

While nearly all Keurig coffee makers have single serve modes, few do it as well as this one does. Here, you can make yourself a regular coffee or a frothy latte or cappuccino from the same machine. It all comes from a special attachment to the side that will help you froth up your milk, including “milks” of the soy and almond variety. You can either pull a shot or make coffee in 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounce sizes, all poured directly into a mug up to 7.2 inches tall.

You’ll enjoy using this maker for a variety of reasons. For one, it is compatible with the bring-your-own coffee K-Cup reusable filter. That means that you aren’t going to be limited to frothy goodness from Keurig-only coffees. Furthermore, it is convenient to use, automatically heats up, and will automatically turn off a couple of hours after you’ve last used it. This edition of the K-Cafe is “Special” for its premium metal handle and drip tray alongside its nickel-colored finish.

Again, the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition won’t reveal its price until you put it into your cart. However, when we did the work for you we got a price point of $160. That’s $40 off. Tap the button below to check it out yourself, however, and see if you get the same price.