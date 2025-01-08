This Keurig coffee maker is nearly half-price after a $70 discount

For those who are planning to buy a coffee maker, we highly recommend checking out Keurig deals, especially this one from Amazon: the Keurig K-Classic for only $80, following a limited-time discount of $70 on its regular price of $150. There’s no telling how long you’ve got before you miss out on the savings, so if you’re interested in this coffee maker and you want to get it for nearly half-price, you’re going to have to complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker

If you need coffee to wake up in the morning and get through sluggish afternoons, then you’re going to want a coffee maker in your kitchen or home office. You can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Classic, which uses the brand’s K-Cup Pods to make different types of coffee. There’s no need to grind the coffee beans yourself, or to create the mixtures by hand — just pop the K-Cup Pod into your Keurig K-Classic, choose between cup sizes of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, or 10 ounces, and your coffee will be ready in less than a minute.

The Keurig K-Classic features a water reservoir of 48 ounces, so you’ll be able to make multiple cups of coffee before you need to refill it. The coffee maker also has a removable drip tray so you can fit travel mugs as tall as about seven inches, and it also comes with a descaling function that cleans the device by removing the calcium deposits that build up over time.

There’s no shortage of coffee maker deals on Amazon right now, but it will be hard to find a more attractive option than the Keurig K-Classic. Originally $150, it will be yours for a very affordable $80 for savings of $70. This offer will only be available for a limited time though, so the more you hesitate, the higher the risk of losing your chance at this fantastic discount. Add the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker to your cart and push through with the checkout process immediately if you want to make sure you get it for almost half its normal price. For other upgrades to your kitchen, take a look at our favorite air fryer deals and oven deals.