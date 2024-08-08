The Keurig K-Express, perfect for a dorm room, has a limited-time discount

If you’re on the hunt for coffee maker deals that are designed for solo coffee lovers, such as students setting up their dorm room for the new school year, or work-from-home employees that always need to have a cup of joe within reach, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Express. Now’s an even better time to buy it, as it’s available from Amazon with a 22% discount that slashes its price from $90 to only $70. The savings of $20 may not look like much, but these days, every dollar counts, so hurry with your purchase so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express coffee maker

Keurig coffee makers make brewing coffee simple through the use of K-Cup pods, which you just pop into the machine. With the press of a button, your beverage will be ready in seconds. You’ll enjoy this simplicity with the Keurig K-Express, which offers the choice between three cup sizes: 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces. There’s also a Strong Brew option that will increase the strength of your coffee’s flavor, for those who prefer a bold taste in their drink.

The Keurig K-Express coffee maker has a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 42 ounces, which will be enough to brew a few cups before you need to refill it. It also comes with a removable drip tray to catch any overflows, and it can accommodate mugs as tall as 7.4 inches. With dimensions of just 12.6 inches high, 5.1 inches wide, and 12.8 inches deep, this coffee maker won’t take up a lot of space on your kitchen countertop or desk.

Keurig deals always attract a lot of attention, and we don’t expect anything different for Amazon’s offer for the Keurig K-Express. A $20 discount makes the single-serve coffee maker even cheaper at just $70 from its original price of $90 — it’s a bargain that you won’t want to miss. The savings are only available for a limited time though, and since there’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to be able to get the Keurig K-Express coffee maker at 22% off, we highly recommend completing your transaction for it as soon as you can.