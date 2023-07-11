 Skip to main content
This Keurig Coffee Maker can be yours for $50, because Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
Prime Day deals are often a great time to buy sweet new kitchen appliances. This year is no different with the chance to buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker for only $50 saving you $30 off the usual price of $80. It was this price last summer but this is the lowest it’s been all year with it only usually dropping to around $60 in 2023. One of the best Prime Day coffee machine deals today, you won’t want to miss out on it. Here’s why it’s so great.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

One of the best coffee makers in this price range, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has all the essentials. It has a 42-ounce removable reservoir to cater to all your needs. A choice of three cup sizes is possible including eight ounces, 10, and 12 ounces. There’s also room for a 7.4-inch travel mug if you’re brewing a cup of coffee ready to take on your commute. The latter is ideal if you’re short on time and want to save on having to buy coffee on the move.

While it isn’t eligible to be one of the best Alexa-compatible coffee makers, it is a worthy alternative to the best Keurig coffee makers. You can choose to activate a strong brew any time you need an extra hit, while the removable reservoir allows you to brew up to four cups before refilling, depending on the cup size you require.

The Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker is basically everything you could need on your budget-friendly coffee-making journey. All you have to do is learn how to descale a Keurig as well as how to clean a Keurig like the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, and this coffee maker is sure to last you a long time. That’s a true bargain, right?

For everyone who loves a cup of coffee first thing in the morning and then throughout the day, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker is a great bet. Usually priced at $80, it’s down to only $50 during Amazon Prime Day. How can you resist at this price, right? It’s sure to enrich your life and delight your tastebuds. Buy it now before the deal ends very soon.

