For coffee lovers, Keurig deals are always worth checking out. Walmart is keeping things particularly cheap with its deal on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker. Ideal for single-serve purposes, it’s usually priced at $79 but it’s currently down to $55 making it a much more affordable purchase. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around if that’s somehow passed you by. Size-wise, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is more of a starter pack before you move onto one of the other best Keurigs but it’s perfect for keeping a solo household happy without costing much.

It has a 36-ounce removable reservoir so you can make cup after cup without refilling. You also don’t have to worry about waiting for your brewer to reheat before making a second cup either. Ideal for when just one cup first thing isn’t enough to get going. Coffee takes minutes to brew. All you need to do is insert a K-Cup pod and use the button controls to create a delicious drink. You can also transfer it to a travel mug with travel mugs up to 7 inches catered for with the drip tray removed or 6 inches with the drip tray attached. A choice of three cup sizes — 6, 8, or 10 ounce — gives you plenty of choice too depending on how large a drink you want.

It also has an auto-off feature so the brewer is turned off five minutes after the last brew to save on energy. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker even gives you a heads up when you need to descale it with a maintenance alert every 250 brews. In almost every way, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is designed with convenience in mind right down to you being able to add a My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter if you wish.

Usually priced at $80, you can buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker from Walmart for just $55 today. Likely to be a popular deal, don’t rely on it being this price for very long. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new coffee maker for less, this is your chance.

Editors' Recommendations