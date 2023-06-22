 Skip to main content
Walmart is practically giving away this Keurig coffee maker today

For coffee lovers, Keurig deals are always worth checking out. Walmart is keeping things particularly cheap with its deal on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker. Ideal for single-serve purposes, it’s usually priced at $79 but it’s currently down to $55 making it a much more affordable purchase. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers around if that’s somehow passed you by. Size-wise, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is more of a starter pack before you move onto one of the other best Keurigs but it’s perfect for keeping a solo household happy without costing much.

It has a 36-ounce removable reservoir so you can make cup after cup without refilling. You also don’t have to worry about waiting for your brewer to reheat before making a second cup either. Ideal for when just one cup first thing isn’t enough to get going. Coffee takes minutes to brew. All you need to do is insert a K-Cup pod and use the button controls to create a delicious drink. You can also transfer it to a travel mug with travel mugs up to 7 inches catered for with the drip tray removed or 6 inches with the drip tray attached. A choice of three cup sizes — 6, 8, or 10 ounce — gives you plenty of choice too depending on how large a drink you want.

It also has an auto-off feature so the brewer is turned off five minutes after the last brew to save on energy. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker even gives you a heads up when you need to descale it with a maintenance alert every 250 brews. In almost every way, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker is designed with convenience in mind right down to you being able to add a My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter if you wish.

Usually priced at $80, you can buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker from Walmart for just $55 today. Likely to be a popular deal, don’t rely on it being this price for very long. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new coffee maker for less, this is your chance.

