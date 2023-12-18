Walmart has one of the best Keurig deals around which will make a perfect last-minute Christmas gift. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for only $49 meaning you save $10 on the regular price of $59. Already fantastic value for money, the extra $10 off makes it even sweeter. It’s ideal for the coffee lover in your life. Here’s what else you need to know but remember — you haven’t got long left to snag Christmas delivery.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

One of the best Keurigs on a budget, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has all you could need when starting out. It has a 36 ounce reservoir so you can easily make cup after cup without needing to refill. Back-to-back brewing means no need to wait for your brewer to reheat between cups.

It also works with many hundreds of different coffee brands and flavors in K-Cup pods, including tea or hot cocoa so there’s something for everyone here. It’s also possible to add a My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter so you can use your own ground coffee if you want to.

The idea, however, is that the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is super simple to use. It brews coffee in minutes with simple button controls meaning all you really need to do is remember to add the K-Cup pod. An auto off function automatically switches the brewer off five minutes after the last brew to save on energy, while you’ll also receive maintenance alerts to descale after every 250 brews. The Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker accommodates travel mugs up to seven-inches if you remove the drip tray so there’s plenty of flexibility here making it one of the best coffee makers for those new to Keurig.

The ideal starter package to all things Keurig, the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is usually $59. For a limited time, it’s available at Walmart for $49. The $10 saving makes it even more affordable than before and you’re definitely not going to want to miss out. The discount covers different colors too if you want to make your kitchen match. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. Buy today and it’ll even arrive in time for Christmas.

