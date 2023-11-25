Black Friday deals are still hanging around, including a good one for the smart home that’s up there with the best Keurig Black Friday deals. Walmart still has the Keurig K-Express Essentials priced at just $49, which is a $10 discount from its regular price of $59. This is a quality coffee maker that should suit anyone well who likes to start the day with a cup of coffee. Act quickly to claim this deal, as there’s no telling how much longer Black Friday deals will last.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker

Keurig is one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essential coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker has a 36-ounce reservoir. This allows you to make several cups at a time without having to refill. This back-to-back brewing feature means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup, something households with people who don’t al have their first cup of coffee at exactly the same time will appreciate. Hundreds of coffee brands and flavors are available through K-Cup pods, and this includes tea and hot cocoa as well. Coffee is made in just minutes with the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker, and it’s even able to accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall. Simple button controls make the coffee making process as convenient as it gets.

Regularly priced at $59, the Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve coffee maker is just $49 with this Black Friday discount at Walmart. Act quickly to claim this $10 savings, as Black Friday deals are going to start winding down soon.

