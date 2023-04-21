 Skip to main content
This bundle deal gets you a Keurig and milk frother for $70

Close-up of a person pouring a latte made by the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker.

For many people the day doesn’t officially get going until they’ve had their morning coffee. If you’re one of them, and if you’re interested in landing a great little appliance to add to your kitchen or break room, today at Walmart you can grab the Keurig K-Latte single serve coffee and latte maker for just $69. This is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $99, and it even includes a frother. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in many areas you can pick up your new Keurig within a few hours of purchasing.

Why you should get the Keurig K-Latte coffee maker and frother

When it comes to coffee makers, there’s few brand names that are as recognizable as Keurig. It offers a huge lineup of different coffee makers, with each designed to suit various needs. The K-Latte single-serve coffee and latte maker offers Keurig quality combined with versatility, as this coffee maker is capable of making full-flavored coffee and creamy lattes. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee with the Keurig K-Latte, and like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Latte is compatible with K-Cup pods. You can even brew tea and cocoa with this coffee maker.

This K-Latte bundle also includes a frother, which is engineered for users in a hurry with its easy-to-clean design. When you’re finished, the base flips up to save counter space. In fact, the entire Keurig K-Latte is designed to save kitchen space, and energy efficiency technology automatically turns the brewer off after the last brew. It can accommodate travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and because it’s capable of heating and brewing in one simple process, there’s no need to wait around for it to heat before selecting your cup size. Simplicity is another feature of this coffee maker, as the interface is intuitive and easy find your way around, and the removable water reservoir makes refilling as easy as it gets.

Today you can get the Keurig K-Latte single-serve coffee and latte maker at Walmart for just $69. This is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $99, and it even comes with a bundled frother. Free shipping is included, or Walmart will let you pick it up at your nearest store if it’s in stock.

