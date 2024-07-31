 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve ever considered buying a Keurig, you should jump on this deal

By
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.
Keurig

Coffee lovers who have been planning to buy from Keurig deals should definitely take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Keurig K-Mini. The single-serve coffee maker, which usually sells for $100, is on sale with a 40% discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $60. The savings of $40 will only be available for a limited time though, so jump on it soon. Add the coffee maker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

The Keurig K-Mini is much smaller than other Keurig coffee makers, but that’s what makes it perfect for solo coffee lovers and couples. It won’t take up too much space on your kitchen countertop, but since it uses Keurig’s trademark K-Cup coffee pods, it’s extremely easy to brew all kinds of beverages. Just pop in the coffee pod in the Keurig K-Mini, choose your cup size from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, and press the button. You’ll have to refill its water reservoir after every brew, but that’s not a big deal if you’re just making one to two cups every time.

It only takes minutes to make coffee with the Keurig K-Mini, so if you want to enjoy this benefit in more than one place around the house, it’s easy to transport the coffee maker as it comes with built-in storage space for its power cord. It also has a removable drip tray to catch accidental spills, and it can hold mugs up to seven inches tall.

If you’re on the hunt for coffee maker deals, it’s highly recommended that you get a Keurig, and if it’s going to mostly serve just one or two people, you should set your sights on the Keurig K-Mini. It’s an especially tempting purchase right now because it’s down to only $60 from Amazon, for savings of $40 on its original price of $100. The 40% discount may get taken down at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste — complete your purchase for the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker immediately, while it’s still much cheaper than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day coffee maker deals: $130 Bella Pro discounted to $30
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.

There are a lot of Prime Day deals still worth pouncing on, and some that are really standing out are Prime Day coffee maker deals. All sorts of discounts are available across a number of different brands, with the likes of Bella, Mr. Coffee, Cuisinart, and Keurig leading the way. You can grab a Bell Pro Series coffee maker for just $30 and you'll find more details and the link below, but we've also tracked down the best Prime Day coffee maker deals that remain. Grab one quickly before these deals expire, and if you're looking for some additional savings around the kitchen be sure to check out Ninja Prime Day deals, Instant Pot Prime Day deals, and Keurig Prime Day deals.
Best coffee maker Prime Day deal
Bella Pro Series - Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker -- $30, was $130

With a huge one-day only price cut, the Bella Pro Series - Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker is instantly appealing to pretty much everyone. After all, it’s not often you can buy a coffee maker with so many features for so little. Designed with convenience in mind every step of the way, the Bella Pro Series - Single Serve & 12-Cup Coffee Maker has three different sizes for single-serve K-Cups or ground beans, depending on what you prefer. It’s possible to brew either 8-ounce, 10-ounce, or 12-ounce cups. Its adjustable height drip tray can handle travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and the carafe stays warm for up to two hours.

Read more
Prime Day Amazon Echo deals: Glow, Pop, Show, Sub, Frame, more
An Amazon Echo Show 8 shows the weather forecast.

One of the most prominent products that are on sale as part of the Prime Day deals is Amazon's own products. That means you can find some great deals on Amazon's Echo speakers and Echo Show, all of which are great for those who want to expand their smart home system or even start one up. As such, we've selected some of our favorite deals, including some really great Amazon Echo deals, and collected them all down for you below. Be sure to check out everything that is on offer, as well as coming back regularly as we update with new and better deals.
Best Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Glow --
Amazon Echo Pop --
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Buds --
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) --
Amazon Echo Sub --

Read more
Prime Day deal: This folding treadmill is ideal for small spaces
The two modes of the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill.

If you want to buy from this year's Prime Day treadmill deals but you're worried that you won't have enough space for the exercise machine, you should check out the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. It's an even more attractive option right now because of a 38% discount that slashes its price from $360 to a more affordable $224. If you think this is the perfect treadmill for you, you need to go through the purchase process immediately as it would be a shame if you miss out on the $136 in savings.

 
Why you should buy the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill
Even if you don't have a lot of exercise space available in your home, you can still get your jogging and running fix with the Goplus Superfit 2-in-1 folding treadmill. It features two modes -- a jogging machine when the riser is folded down that offers speeds of up to 2.5 miles per hour, and a running machine when the handrail is raised that offers speeds of up to 7.5 miles per hour. The treadmill's design is compact, but it comes with a spacious exercise area that measures 39.3 inches by 16 inches, with a non-slip running belt that will keep you safe from accidents.

Read more