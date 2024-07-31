If you’ve ever considered buying a Keurig, you should jump on this deal

Coffee lovers who have been planning to buy from Keurig deals should definitely take advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Keurig K-Mini. The single-serve coffee maker, which usually sells for $100, is on sale with a 40% discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $60. The savings of $40 will only be available for a limited time though, so jump on it soon. Add the coffee maker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

The Keurig K-Mini is much smaller than other Keurig coffee makers, but that’s what makes it perfect for solo coffee lovers and couples. It won’t take up too much space on your kitchen countertop, but since it uses Keurig’s trademark K-Cup coffee pods, it’s extremely easy to brew all kinds of beverages. Just pop in the coffee pod in the Keurig K-Mini, choose your cup size from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, and press the button. You’ll have to refill its water reservoir after every brew, but that’s not a big deal if you’re just making one to two cups every time.

It only takes minutes to make coffee with the Keurig K-Mini, so if you want to enjoy this benefit in more than one place around the house, it’s easy to transport the coffee maker as it comes with built-in storage space for its power cord. It also has a removable drip tray to catch accidental spills, and it can hold mugs up to seven inches tall.

