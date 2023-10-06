 Skip to main content
Hurry — this early Prime Day deal gets you this Keurig for $60

Aaron Mamiit
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.
Keurig

There’s always high demand for Keurig deals because of the convenience that you’ll enjoy from the brand’s coffee makers. If you want to buy one with a discount, you should check out the returning Prime Day deals with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023, where the Keurig K-Mini is down to just $88 after a $12 discount on its original price of $100. You’re going to have to hurry in completing the purchase though, because there’s a chance that its price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

The Keurig K-Mini uses K-Cup pods to make beverages with cup sizes of 6 ounces to 12 ounces. The coffee maker only has a one-cup reservoir so you’ll have to refill with water after every brew, but the trade-off is that the Keurig K-Mini is very compact — at less than 5 inches wide, it’s not going to take up a lot of space on your kitchen counter or desk. If you want to move it to somewhere out of sight after each use, that will also be easy because of its built-in cord storage.

It’s very easy to use the Keurig K-Mini, which can accommodate mugs of up to 7 inches in height. In case you are in a hurry and you forget to shut it down, the coffee maker has an auto off feature that activates 90 seconds after your last brew to save energy and to prevent any mishaps. It also has a removable drip tray that can hold up to a full cup in case of an accidental button press.

If you’re looking for coffee maker deals, you can’t go wrong with a Keurig. Amazon’s October Prime Day deals currently has the Keurig K-Mini at $12 off, so you’ll only have to pay $88 for this machine instead of $100. There’s a chance that the discount wears off sooner than you expect though — stocks may not even last until the actual start of Prime Big Deal Days 2023 on Oct. 11 — so if you’d love to have the Keurig K-Mini in your kitchen for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the transaction right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
