Get delicious single-serve coffee with this Keurig for $60 — 40% off

By
A Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker next to coffee cream accessories.
Keurig

Nothing says “good morning” and “it’s okay to talk to me now” like a fresh cup of coffee. About as ubiquitous with the start of a new day as eggs and bacon, coffee is the fuel that powers a lot of brains and bodies during those first few hours. As such, it pays to be able to have that steaming beverage as quickly as possible. This is why we’re glad to report that Amazon is offering a great discount on one of the best coffee makers in town:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for only $60. At full price, this model goes for $100.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini

Available in six colors (Black, Dusty Rose, Evergreen, Oasis, Poppy Red, and Studio Gray), the K-Mini is designed for quick one-cup brewing. Choose from 6-12oz mug sizes, then just insert your K-Cup, place your mug underneath the spout, and press the power button to brew! You’ll have a delicious cup of coffee in only a few minutes, and the water tank stores just enough H20 for a single pour.

At less than five inches wide, the K-Mini’s space-saving design makes it the perfect countertop appliance. The entire coffee maker weighs just 4.6 pounds too, so you should have no issue moving it from one spot to another. Plus, the built-in cord management system helps to keep the power cord from spiraling out of control.

Other noteworthy features include a removable drip tray and an auto-off function that kicks in 90 seconds after your last brew was completed. It’s also very easy to keep the K-Mini clean, but we do recommend a solid deep-cleaning every few months or so.

We see a lot of Keurig deals from one retailer to the next, and we’re always glad to draw attention to the K-Mini. It’s one of our favorite combinations of portability and convenience, and it can be yours for just $60 when you order on Amazon right now. We also have a separate list of coffee maker deals for you to peruse!

