Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of my favorite 4th of July deals is a big discount on a Keurig

Coffee is the lifeblood of many folks, so it’s no surprise that coffee machines have become pretty popular, with one of the most well-known brands being Keurig. Unfortunately, not everybody can fit a bulky coffee or espresso machine in their kitchen, and it’s a wasted space anyway if you’re just a single person at home. That’s where the Keurig K-Mini comes into play since it’s small and easy to fit in most spaces, and it’s even got a great 4th of July discount from Amazon where you can grab it for just $60 instead of the $100 you’d usually spend.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini

While the Keurig K-Mini isn’t a smart coffee maker, it’s still easy to use and can quickly give you that shot of caffeine. It can handle several different brew sizes, from 6 to 12 ounces, and it can even have enough space to fit a travel mug, although still be sure to check that yours fits before buying. The only real downside here is that the K-Mini only has enough of a water reservoir for one brew, so you’ll have to refill it every time you want to brew a cup, although that’s not a dealbreaker.

Luckily, the smaller reservoir means that the K-Mini is super easy to put in your kitchen, coming in at just a little under 5 inches wide and 11.3 inches in length. That means you can still find a space to put it in if you live in a studio or have an already packed kitchen. Its small stature also makes it great as a travel companion, so you can always be sure that you’re getting an excellent brew; it even has a place to store the cord, so you don’t have to wrap it around the device and worry about damaging it.

Overall, the Keurig K-Mini might be small, but that’s an advantage in our eyes since it can fit in and go to so many places. Even better, the 4th of July deal from Amazon bringing it down to $60 makes it much more accessible price-wise, although we’d still encourage you to check out some of these other coffee maker deals before pouring your money into it.

