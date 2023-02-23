No smart home is complete without a great coffee maker. Keurig is one of the best names in the business, and one of the best Keurig deals is taking place at Best Buy today. You can get the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker for just $90 at Best Buy, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Best Buy for most areas.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brea a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep, and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

This may be one of the easiest coffee makers to use, even if you’ve gotten used to the convince of the best smart kitchen gadgets. It extracts more flavor and aroma with Multistream Technology, and the removable reservoir comes in at 46 ounces. This will allow you to bre up to four cups of coffee before needing to refill. It can brew in three different cup sizes at the push of a button. These come in at eight, 10, and 12-ounce sizes. The coffee maker itself is sleek and unobtrusive. It comes in at just five inches in width, making it a great option for students, apartment dwellers, and coffee lovers in otherwise smaller spaces. The Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is one of the best options if simplicity and space are important to your coffee routine.

Regularly priced at $130, the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is just $90 at Best Buy right now. This makes for a savings of $40, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations