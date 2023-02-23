 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $40 on this space-saving Keurig K-Slim coffee maker today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

No smart home is complete without a great coffee maker. Keurig is one of the best names in the business, and one of the best Keurig deals is taking place at Best Buy today. You can get the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker for just $90 at Best Buy, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Best Buy for most areas.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brea a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep, and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

This may be one of the easiest coffee makers to use, even if you’ve gotten used to the convince of the best smart kitchen gadgets. It extracts more flavor and aroma with Multistream Technology, and the removable reservoir comes in at 46 ounces. This will allow you to bre up to four cups of coffee before needing to refill. It can brew in three different cup sizes at the push of a button. These come in at eight, 10, and 12-ounce sizes. The coffee maker itself is sleek and unobtrusive. It comes in at just five inches in width, making it a great option for students, apartment dwellers, and coffee lovers in otherwise smaller spaces. The Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is one of the best options if simplicity and space are important to your coffee routine.

Related

Regularly priced at $130, the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is just $90 at Best Buy right now. This makes for a savings of $40, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best coffee maker deals for January 2023
Bruce Brown
Briley Kenney
By Bruce Brown and Briley Kenney
January 19, 2023

For some, waking up is nigh impossible without a full, steaming cup of coffee. But in order to make one, you need a great coffee maker or coffee machine. Are you shopping for a new coffee machine? You're in luck. We found deeply-discounted coffee makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, Sboly, and more. Whether you're looking for a single-serve coffee maker, a 4-cup coffee maker, or a combination coffee and espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, we scoured major merchant sites to bring you the best coffee maker deals. We update this post regularly, so be sure to check back when you're in the market for a new java machine!
Today's top deals on coffee makers
Mr. Coffee 5-cup Mini Brew coffee maker -- $20, was $25

Not quite a full pot, but plenty to keep coming back for a few cups this maker is excellent for small kitchens and living spaces. It makes 25 ounces of coffee per run and has a grab-a-cup auto-pause mode that stops the brewing if you want to fill your mug before it's finished. The lift and clean filter basket makes it easy to add filters, clean out the reservoir, and get ready for a new day.

Read more
Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale just started — TVs, laptops and more
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 18, 2023
Best Buy BetaÙ

The Best Buy Presidents Day sale has already started, with discounts on a wide variety of products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. We've rounded up the retailer's top offers here, to help you decide what to purchase. Don't think that you've got the whole weekend to shop though, because we're not sure if the stocks of some of these deals will last until the holiday arrives.
Asus E410 Laptop -- $175, was $250

The Asus E410 shows that laptop deals can get very cheap but still provide dependable performance. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM is enough to handle basic functions such as making reports and doing online research, while its 14-inch display with HD resolution is clear and colorful enough for watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, plus a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Presidents Day Sales 2023: Tracking the deals as they start
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023

The holiday sales are over and the new year has arrived, so if you're looking forward to the next big retail event, then the 2023 Presidents Day sales are your best bet. This is one of the few major holidays to land in the first quarter of the year, with Presidents Day deals covering everything from electronics to home essentials. Whether Santa didn't bring you one of the gifts you wanted or you still have some Christmas money burning a hole in your wallet, then now's the time to start readying your shopping list for the upcoming Presidents Day sales -- and we're tracking the best deals as they emerge, starting today.
Presidents Day sales that have already started

Amazon: Savings across a variety of different categories, including laptops.
Casper: Save up to $940 on select mattresses and up to 60% on bedding.
Dell: Massive discounts on laptops, monitors, and smart home.
Dyson: As much as $200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners and fans.
Home Depot: 30% off select mattresses and bedroom furniture.
HP: Up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and printers.
Leesa: Price cuts of up to $375 on best-selling mattresses.
Lowe’s: Up to 40% off appliances like refrigerators and washer-dryers.
Nectar: Discounts and $300 worth of free goodies with every mattress.
Overstock: An extra 15% off select bedroom and living room furniture.
Staples: 40% off chairs and furniture, including filing cabinets and desks.
Target: Up to 25% off home decor, including furniture and lighting.
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattress sets.
Tuft & Needle: 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses.

Read more