Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers love this Keurig, and it’s $40 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day hasn’t officially started until after a great cup of coffee. Combine this mindset with a solid interest in landing a great deal and today you get the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, a device that makes that first cup of coffee a lot more convenient. The popular piece of smart home tech has more than 35,000 five-star reviews, and right now the Keurig K-Slim is just $90 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and free one-day shipping is in play for Prime Members.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and office kitchens. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and it leaves no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

This may be one of the easiest coffee makers to use, even if you’ve gotten used to the convenience of some of the best smart kitchen gadgets. It extracts more flavor with Multistream Technology, and the removable reservoir comes in at 46 ounces. This will allow you to brew up to four cups of coffee before needing to refill. The coffee maker itself is sleek and unobtrusive. Because of its compact size, the Keurig K-Slim is a great option for students, apartment dwellers, and coffee lovers in otherwise small spaces. The device comes highly regarded by many purchasers, as more than 80% of its reviews on Amazon are perfect five-star endorsements. The Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is one of the best options if ease, simplicity and space are important to your coffee routine.

Regularly priced at $130, the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker is just $90 at Amazon right now. This makes for a savings of $40, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

