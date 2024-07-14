Best Keurig Prime Day deals: K-Compact is only $59 today

There are many Prime Day deals going on at the moment so we’ve tracked down all the best Keurig Prime Day deals and focused on them here for coffee lovers short on time. Below, you’ll find the best Keurig deals going on, while we’ve also provided some buying advice on what to consider before buying a Keurig. In no time, you’ll be equipped with everything you need to know about how to reap the most benefit from the Keurig Prime Day deals happening at the moment.

The best Keurig Prime Day deal

Keurig K-Elite — $153, was $190

For a coffee maker that’s elegantly simple to use, you can’t go wrong with the Keurig K-Elite. The appliance’s sleek, brushed-metal design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen or countertop, but it’s going to do more than just look good. It can make you a cup of coffee in less than two minutes, and you’ve got five choices for brew sizes depending on how much of your beverage you want. The coffee maker also offers a Strong option if you want your drink to have more kick, and an Iced option if you want a refreshing cup — both accessible with just one touch. The Keurig K-Elite comes with a removable water tank so it will be easy to refill, and the drip tray is also removable for quick cleaning. For your safety, the coffee maker automatically shuts off two hours after your last brew.

The Keurig Prime Day deals of Best Buy slashes the price of the Keurig K-Elite to a more affordable $153, down from its original price of $190. That’s $37 in savings with every purchase, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want it because we’re not sure if the bargain will continue until the last minute of the shopping holiday. Proceed with your purchase of the Keurig K-Elite right away if you want to get the coffee maker for cheaper than usual.

More Keurig Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a Keurig on Prime Day

Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers so whatever you buy with a Keurig name will delight you. It consistently offers fast and easy brewing with its single-serve coffee makers. The big selling point here is that Keurigs work at the push of a button so you don’t need to be a coffee expert to figure it out.

It is important, however, to consider what size you need. For instance, the Keurig K-Classic is great but it’s relatively basic. It offers three different cup sizes for one cup of Joe while there’s a removable 48-ounce water reservoir for making extras. It also has a programmable Auto-Off function but that’s about as far as it gets with features.

For something more potent, check out the K-Select which has a larger 52-ounce water reservoir and a size upgrade so you can brew up to a 12-ounce cup. It also has a Strong Brew feature and it runs quieter as well. For the ultimate in size, check out something like the Keurig K155 Office Pro which is designed with businesses in mind so you can brew up to 18 cups.

If you’d prefer one of the best smart coffee makers, take a look at the Keurig K-Cafe or K-Supreme which offer extensive customization options such as adjusting strength and temperatures, while there’s convenient app support so you’re always in control.

Not everyone needs app support, of course, so don’t be afraid to skip it if it’s inessential. How many features your coffee maker has will affect the price so figure out what you can afford and what features are vital for you, then see what lines up here.

While you’re researching, we’ve also got info on the difference between Cuisinart and Keurig as both brands are highly popular in the coffee making world. Once you’ve done your research, you’ll soon figure out which Keurig is best for you. Mostly, it’s a matter of thinking about how much coffee you need to make quickly and how important it is to adjust the strength too.

How we chose these Keurig Prime Day deals

We don’t just look for great deals around Prime Day — we do this all year around. Because of that expertise, we’re able to spot when deals are worth acknowledging and when some are a little more minor in nature. That’s important when looking at Keurig Prime Day deals as some can look more exciting than you’d think, until you realize that it’s a discount we saw just a few weeks earlier. We check back at major retailers regularly too so any time that a price changes or drops even further, we include it here so you can always rely on this page as a valuable resource.

Besides looking for the cheapest prices, we also look for Keurig coffee makers that you’d actually want to own. There isn’t really an inferior Keurig coffee maker but we focus on the latest models as those are the ones you’ll most want. We always think about which Keurig deals we would recommend to friend and family, or that we’d be tempted to buy for ourselves. That way, the Keurig Prime Day deals listed above are genuinely worth your time and money.

A combination of good value and a good product means you can’t go wrong with any of the Keurig deals we list.