Walmart cut the price of this ice maker from $130 to $72 today

By
Kissair Countertop Ice Maker
Kissair

With the hottest parts of summer rapidly approaching, you’re probably going to start consuming a ton of ice, and instead of having to buy bags of it, you could always give a shot at grabbing an ice maker. For example, this Kissair Countertop Ice Maker is on sale right now as part of Walmart’s 4th of July deals, so it’s the perfect opportunity to grab it if you use a lot of ice. While it usually goes for $130, you can grab it now for just $72, saving yourself a solid $58 in the process, so it’s probably one of the best deals on ice makers that you’re likely to find.

Why you should buy the Kissair Countertop Ice Maker

The Kissair Countertop Ice Maker has a pretty solid capacity, akin to some of the best refrigerator brands on the market, with the ability to make nine blocks of ice as quickly as six minutes or so, depending on the external weather. In the long term, though, it can produce a whopping 26 pounds of ice in a full 24-hour period, which is really impressive for something that’s so small. In fact, it’s small enough that it takes very little space, measuring 11.22 x 8.66 x 11.73 inches, so it can easily fit in most kitchens, and it even has a carrying handle so you can take it with you to parties.

The bullet-shaped ice cubes that Kissair makes are also pretty great; since they’re thin and long, they have a larger surface area so that they can cool drinks down faster than more blocky types of ice cubes. They’re also a lot easier to chew if you just need something that is quick and refreshing. Luckily, it also has a self-cleaning function, which will absolutely make a difference in the long run as things like dust and dirt make their way into the machine every time you open it up.

All in all, the Kissair Countertop Ice Maker is great for those who don’t want to wait on traditional ice-making methods or don’t want to spend a ton on a new refrigerator with an ice-making function, and with the deal from Walmart bringing it down to just $72, it’s a steal. That said, if you’d prefer to go with a new refrigerator, there are some great refrigerator deals you can take advantage of, or you could also check out the Best Buy 4th of July sale for other ice maker options.

