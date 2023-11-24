Black Friday is a good opportunity to add something to the kitchen, as Black Friday deals include a lot to choose from when it comes to the smart home. KitchenAid makes some of the most popular small appliances for the kitchen, and there are several KitchenAid mixer Black Friday deals out there. One that stands out is a $90 savings on the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart stand mixer at Walmart. This deal brings its price down from $330 to a Black Friday sale price of $240, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart stand mixer

Whether you’ve already started integrating smart appliances into your kitchen or you’re looking to build a smart kitchen from scratch, a mixer can make a nice addition. You don’t even have to be interested in tech to put it to good use, as bakers and others who enjoy creating in the kitchen can attest. The KitchenAid 4.5-quart stand mixer is part of KitchenAid’s Classic series, as it utilizes a traditional mixing design. It has 10 different mixing speeds to choose from. This range offers versatility in tackling nearly any task or recipe, allowing you to do things like mix ingredients together on the stir speed or whip cream at speed level eight.

The size of this KitchenAid Classic is also something worth considering. It has a 45-quart capacity, which is enough to mixx up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch, yet it manages to keep a small footprint on your countertop. This mixer makes it easy to add ingredients with its tilt-head design, which gives you better access to the bowl while mixing. The bowl also has 59 different touchpoint around its surface area to help yield great mixing results. And while many of them are sold separately, the KitchenAid Classic is expandable with more than 10 attachments to add to the mixing process. These include attachment tools for making burgers, veggie noodles, and ice cream.

This deal at Walmart on the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart stand mixer brings its price down from $330 to just $240. That’s an impressive savings of $90, so act quickly and claim this Black Friday deal while you can.

