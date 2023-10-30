 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $450, this KitchenAid stand mixer can be yours for $250 today

John Alexander
By
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.
KitchenAid

There’s no better way to celebrate early Black Friday deals than by getting something that will help you make the meals you eat on the day before official Black Friday deals begin. Today, that means getting the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It’s available — in four colors, no less — for just $250 over at Best Buy. That’s $200 down from the usual $450, which makes this deal stand out as one of the best on smart kitchen appliances for the season. Just tap the button below to check it out for yourself, possibly purchasing the mixer while the deal lasts, or keep on reading to see how it can help you make the biggest dinner of the year.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is an 11-speed mixer, designed to do way more than just mix. Kneading up to 7 pounds of dough for your holiday bread, mashing 6 pounds of potatoes, shredding chicken for whatever meal requires it, and beating eggs for the morning-after breakfast make it a sure hit for your holiday celebrations. You can even buy additional attachments to create specialties like veggie noodles and an ice cream desert. With the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, you have size and diversity on your side.

Speaking of diverse options, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes in four colors so you can celebrate the functionality with something that suits your kitchen’s aesthetic. While the ink blue, contour silver, and empire red are all quite shiny, for instance, there’s also a matte black for an understated look. In any event, the 16.5 inch tall mixer will stand proud on your countertop, showing that you mean serious business.

Related

To get the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $250, which is $200 under its standard $450 price tag, just tap the button below. It’s a great way to get your holiday cooking plans started. Oh, and it is a pretty risk-free deal, too, since it qualifies for holiday returns. That means if you encounter any problems (or find a better deal) between now and early January, you still qualify for a return. In other words, this is a no fear deal that you should check out by tapping the button below if you’re at all interested.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
KitchenAid Sale: Save up to $1,450 on home appliance packages at Best Buy
KitchenAid appliance suite

Best Buy's KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale is on. The more appliances you buy on the same receipt, the bigger your savings. When you buy ovens, cooktops, refrigerators, dishwashers, ice makers, range hoods, microwaves, and disposers in packages of two or more different appliances, you'll save a minimum of $100 up to $1,450. Don't upgrade your kitchen piecemeal when you can save when you buy a full kitchen suite.

The selection of KitchenAid kitchen appliances included in this bundle savings event is too large to list here. Still, to make your selection process easier, we've added a guide to the bundle savings just below, followed by links to the different sections of Best Buy's KitchenAid kitchen appliance package sale. You can use this post as a guide to choosing the best appliances with the most significant savings for your dream kitchen.
Save up to $1,450 on a select KitchenAid appliance package
Save when you buy two or more different appliances:

Read more
Home Depot drops prices on KitchenAid mixers, espresso maker, and food processor
home depot drops prices on kitchenaid mixers espresso maker and food processor classic 4 5 qt 10 speed tilt head white stand

Great cooks need excellent tools. Whether you're experimenting with a new recipe or making a family favorite, you can count on KitchenAid appliances to perform. The Home Depot dropped prices on stand mixers, an espresso machine, a food processor, and a hand mixer.

We found the best deals on KitchenAid small appliances from The Home Depot and put then all in one place. Whether you're doing some early holiday gift shopping or upgrading your kitchen tools for the upcoming cooking season, these six deals can help you save up to $150.
KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart 10-Speed Tilt-Head White Stand Mixer --$200 ($60 off)

Read more
These KitchenAid stand mixers get hefty price cuts for Prime Day
kitchenaid stand mixers amazon prime day deal professional 600 series bowl lift mixer 6 quart purple plumberry

Stand mixers are undeniably versatile, and having one in the kitchen is an excellent way to take your baking and meal-prep game to a whole new level. There are multiple stand mixers popping up on the market, but when it comes to performance and quality, there’s one brand that stands out --KitchenAid. If you’re looking to buy one, now’s a great time as Amazon is offering three KitchenAid stand mixer models on sale for Prime Day: The Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, the Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, and the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer.
KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – 34% off

This KitchenAid stand mixer model is the perfect helper for heavy, dense mixing tasks. Its 6-quart stainless steel bowl is large enough to mix dough for 8 loaves of bread or 13 dozen cookies, or 8 pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Read more