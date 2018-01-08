Digital Trends
Unlock Kwikset’s Kevo Contemporary smart lock with the touch of a finger

Kwikset Kevo Contemporary smart lock
When it comes to securing your home, the most obvious and important component is a sturdy lock. Even better than that? A smart lock. The Kwikset brand of Spectrum Brands Inc. unveiled a new Touch-to-Open smart lock called Kevo Contemporary, which made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas. Kevo Contemporary is a DIY smart lock solution that features Touch-to-Open technology, electronic key management, and lock notifications. It is the latest product in Bluetooth Touch-to-Open smart locks, which Kwikset first introduced five years ago.

With this new Kwikset smart lock, you’ll use your smartphone as your key. Instead of fumbling for keys on the front porch, homeowners can lock or unlock the door with the touch of a finger, as long as an authorized Bluetooth device is within range. You can even grant access to your home using e-keys, and manage them easily from your smartphone.

Want to keep an eye on the kids when they’re home alone? Lock notifications keep track of who is entering and leaving the home. Worried about break-ins? SmartKey Security is a patented Kwikset feature that protects against common break-in methods. Kevo Contemporary can also be paired with a variety of smart home products for a more connected home.

Users will be able to purchase Kevo Contemporary in 2018 at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $229. The smart lock comes in a modern design that should fit in with most contemporary home exteriors. The product will come in four colors: Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze, Iron Black, and Polished Chrome.

