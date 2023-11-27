 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Black Friday: This Laundry Sauce deal will enrich your fabrics and apparel

Laundry Sauce The Signature Package Black Friday deals
Laundry Sauce

Doing laundry is boring, but it doesn’t have to be. You can spruce it up with a little fun and pleasure, particularly the scents and aromas. Of course, nothing is better than a great deal, so if you can have that more pleasant experience at an excellent price point, everyone wins. Now’s your chance, thanks to Laundry Sauce’s fantastic Black Friday deals. You can enjoy 25% off sitewide during the promotion, which is available from November 13 until December 3. That’s plenty of time to stock up on Laundry Sauce detergent and booster kits. The premiere call-out is its Signature Package, including laundry detergent pods, luxury scented dryer sheets, an advanced in-wash scent booster, and performance fabric softener. With the discount, you’ll get The Signature Package for about $97, down from $129 if you make a one-time purchase. You can save even more with the Subscribe and Save option, which we’ll talk about more below.

Save Now

Why you should buy the Laundry Sauce’s The Signature Package

With scents extracted from the land down under, the Australian Sandalwood kit offers an exotic blend of woodsy, musky, yet captivating experiences. You’ll smell hints of Virginia and Alaskan Cedarwood, deep amber, suede, and soft musk, which combine brilliantly to give you a refreshing, confident clean, whether you’re washing clothes, sheets, or other fabrics. It’s like bringing the great outdoors inside.

What you’ll really love is the Black Friday price, which drops 25% off, and that’s good sitewide on anything you want to shop. The one-time purchase of The Signature Package would normally cost $129, but with this deal, it’s much lower, around $97. You can save even more through the Subscribe and Save option, normally $115, but now about $86 per month. You can also choose to have that delivered monthly or at up to six-month intervals.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

This deal will have you smelling good, looking good, and feeling good, and it’s one of the more interesting ways to reinvigorate your laundry sessions. The bold, sophisticated fragrances will elevate your experience, but also they’re super easy to use thanks to the pod design. Just drop them into your laundry load and go, it’s that simple. Additional scents include Egyptian Rose, French Saffron, Indonesian Patchouli, and Siberian Pine.

Of course, the scent booster, dryer sheets, and fabric softener included in each Signature Package complete the ensemble to keep those fragrances going throughout the entire load from washer to dryer and beyond. Hurry, if you’re intrigued, these deals won’t last long.

Save Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best KitchenAid mixer Cyber Monday deals (and accessories from $17)
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

It's time for Cyber Monday deals, the time to grab all the discounts you didn't get earlier in the week. If you passed up on KitchenAid blenders, make sure you grab one soon. This is basically the only time of year KitchenAid blenders go on sale, so if you see one in your future you should grab it now. We've pulled out the best options below.
Best KitchenAid stand mixer Cyber Monday deals

Stand mixers are versatile tools that you can use to mix, blend, and concoct various ingredients for meals and food prep. KitchenAid, obviously, is a well known brand in the kitchen and cooking world and its stand mixers are known for quality and reliability.

Read more
Samsung’s smart refrigerator line is discounted for Cyber Monday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Upgrading your kitchen appliances during Cyber Monday refrigerator deals is a smart move. You can get a new fridge with fancy features like Samsung's Family Hub for as low as $1,499 -- it's still not cheap, but it's very much worth it because of all of the conveniences that it will provide to your family. There are several Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerators on sale right now, but since it's unclear how long these offers will stay online, it's highly recommended that you make your selection and proceed with your purchase as fast as you can.

What to buy in Samsung's Family Hub smart refrigerator sale for Cyber Monday
Samsung is known as one of the best refrigerator brands because it takes the extra step with technology, as can be seen in its smart refrigerators that are equipped with Family Hub technology. The cheapest option in the ongoing Black Friday sale is the Samsung 26.7 cu. ft. Side-by-Side refrigerator with Family Hub, which is

Read more
Best Blink Cyber Monday deals: Get a security camera for $20
blink mini indoor camera white set in a living room blurred in the background

Our Thanksgiving hangovers are finally subsiding, which means it's time for Cyber Monday deals. One of the more responsible Cyber Monday purchases we can think of is security cameras. We've pulled the best deals Blink currently has to offer at all the major retailers.
Best Blink camera Cyber Monday deal

The Blink Mini is a pretty cheap security camera that's even more affordable for Cyber Monday, but don't let the low cost fool you. It's packed to the brim with features that will help give you peace of mind, including looking through its 1080p HD camera and accessing two-way audio through its microphone and speakers via the Blink app. You'll also be able to receive alerts on your smartphone when the security camera detects motion, and it also works with smart devices powered by Amazon's Alexa so you can ask the digital assistant to engage live view and activate the camera, among other functions. Usually $35, the Blink Mini is down to just $20 following a $15 discount from Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

Read more