 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Save big, feel better with this sophisticated Laundry Sauce detergent bundle

Laundry Sauce Indonesian Patchouli detergent bundle
Laundry Sauce

It’s tough not to feel guilty about doing your laundry these days, especially when you’re doing heavy loads. It uses a lot of water, the average detergent comes in clunky plastic bottles that aren’t great for the environment, and you’re using lots of energy. Worse yet — and maybe this is just a “me” problem — detergents don’t seem to work as well anymore and may cause skin and irritation issues on top of that. Even if you can find something that works for you, there’s a good chance it won’t smell as good and won’t leave your clothes smelling as fresh either — hello, unscented, and allergy-friendly options. But here’s where I’m going to blow your mind. What if there was a performance liquid laundry detergent pod that made doing your laundry better, offered incredible scents, and made with materials sourced in a sustainable, safe, and healthy way?

Enter stage left — the world stage, of course — Laundry Sauce. They offer the epitome of laundry sophistication with advanced and long-lasting aromas that improve your laundry experience and, most importantly, make your clothes smell and feel luxurious after every wash. They source their patchouli, for example, from Sulawesi, Indonesia, with a long-term, trusted partner. This improves biodiversity conservation and empowers women and minority communities through gender and social equality. It’s a lot to take in, so let’s explore further.

For a limited time, you can use promo code manual15% to save up to 15% off your next Laundry Sauce order.

Related

Shop Now

What is Laundry Sauce?

Laundry Sauce offers a huge variety of laundry boosters, including ultra-concentrated liquid laundry detergent pods. But unlike generic store brands, their ingredients are sustainably sourced and come in several natural yet delightful scents like Indonesian Patchouli, French Saffron, Australian Sandalwood, and more.

The star of the show their Signature Package, which comes in several scents, but we’re partial to the Indonesian Patchouli, which offers crisp yet soothing notes of lavender, blue eucalyptus, outdoorsy notes like sequoia or Haitian vetiver, and what’s described as wild water mint mingle.

In the package, you get laundry detergent pods, luxury scented dryer sheets, an advanced in-wash scent booster, and performance laundry fabric softener that will make your clothes oh-so-soft. They tackle stains and clean your clothes, all while delivering a lasting impression. Seriously, once you use Laundry Sauce detergent or boosters, you’ll never go back.

The naturally sourced ingredients come from sustainable farms, preserving their healthy qualities but also contributing to vulnerable communities to further support future generations. In other words, by using Laundry Sauce, you’re supporting some amazing communities.

Save big on a sustainable laundry option

The scents aren’t the only thing that’s fantastic about Laundry Sauce – the materials are highly desirable, too. They ditched the plastic containers and packed their products in recycled (but also premium) cardboard boxes that can be further recycled.

Moreover, they made Laundry Sauce five times more concentrated than liquid detergents to reduce packaging waste and fuel consumption during shipment.

If you’re interested, you can use promo code manual15% to save on your next Laundry Sauce order. You’ll save up to $40 when you use the promo code and subscribe to the Subscribe & Save purchase option, where you can customize your delivery frequency.. You can choose to receive a bundle every one to six months, so you have direct control over how often you’re getting new products and how often you’re charged.

Remember, if Indonesian Patchouli is not your preferred scent, there are several to choose from. We highly recommend paying Laundry Sauce a visit to see if there’s a good scent for you.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
This Dyson-style hair dryer is a fraction of the price today
A woman wearing a white t-shirt uses the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer to blow dry her hair.

There are a lot of different hair dryers out there, but you're probably familiar with Dyson's expensive hair dryer, the Supersonic, which often goes for $500 or so, at least if you include all the accessories. Even though the Dyson might use some really interesting technology that puts it out of reach for many folks. Luckily, there is an alternative, the Shark HyperAir hair dryer, which doesn't use the same technology but has a look, feel, and overall outcome similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Even better, it's much cheaper, especially with this deal from Amazon knocking it down to $160 from its usual $230 price tag. That's a significant $70 discount on an excellent hair dryer, so even though it's not the Dyson Supersonic, it's almost as good for nearly a quarter of the price.

Why you should buy the Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer
The Shark HyperAIR doesn't use a bladeless design but instead combines hot and ionized air to help speed up the drying process and avoid hair damage, as the Dyson does. In fact, it even has an internal processor that adjusts the air temperature up to 1,000 times per second, which is impressive and creates a consistent heat temperature throughout use. It also has a couple of sensors that can detect your hairstyle and automatically adjust heat and air strength to get the best of both worlds. That said, you can still adjust it yourself if you like, with three different heat levels and three different airflow levels, giving you a lot of granular control over how you style your hair.

Read more
Dyson’s Airstrait hair straightener just got its first discount
The Dyson Airstrait straightener in use.

You're probably more familiar with Dyson from their bladeless fans and vacuum cleaners, but the company also has quite a few products in the beauty market. For example, there's the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which is pretty popular, or the Dyson Corale, which is a bit more of a mixed bag. Of course, both of these products are quite expensive, as are all Dyson beauty products, but we've found a rare deal on the Dyson Airstraight that will help lessen the blow. While it usually goes for $500, you can get $50 if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, netting you the Dyson Airstraght for $450. While that isn't a big discount, it will still help you save some cash if you've been eyeing the Airstraight.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstraight
What differentiates the Dyson Airstraight from most other hair straighteners is that it doesn't use hot plates like you'd expect but instead uses hot air to do the straightening. That means you avoid some of the issues with hot plates, such as potentially over-drying and damaging your hair, which can be a problem with more budget-oriented devices. In fact, thermal sensors inside the Airstraight adjust heat up to 30 times a second, so you're not likely to damage your hair. Also, to solve the tension issue, the airflow itself is targeted downwards at a 45-degree angle, which helps create a smoother effect at the end, as you'd find with a traditional hair straightener.

Read more
Pet Odors Be Gone: This top-rated Shark air purifier is 38% off
A cat lounging next to the Shark HP102PET.

Pets can be a humbling experience. They'll get tangle in their hair that they refuse to let you snip off. The odd hours of the morning, in their small eyes, seem perfect for vehement meowing and neighbor-alerting barking. They can even leave allergens and a slight odor around the house. This air purifier from Shark, like many of the best pet products, takes care of this last issue. It's the Shark HP102PET and it is on sale for only $150, which is $90 down from its typical price of $240. Just tap the button below to go check it out yourself. If, however, air quality and purifier make your head spin, check out our analysis (even further) below.

Why you should buy the Shark HP102PET Air Purifier
The Shark HP102PET is a complex product, claiming to handle a wide variety of pet issues such as dander and odors. Wondering about the legitimacy of air purifiers is common enough, so what can you expect here? The nanoseal HEPA filter it contains is perfect for particles, such as dander and dust, and the pre-filter can tackle a shedding cat's hair. But, as we discovered when exploring the finer points of air purifier use, odors are largely organic. HEPA filters won't work. That's why the Shark HP102PET uses a Carbon filter, they remove odors as well.

Read more