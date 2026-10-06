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Leak hints at major Siri upgrades for Apple’s upcoming smart home devices

The upcoming Apple TV could get Siri AI, while HomePod models may gain new ways to interact with Apple's smart home ecosystem.

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The Apple TV 4K standing vertically with the Apple logo showing from the front
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Apple’s long-awaited smart home refresh is almost here, and a new leak suggests the upcoming Apple TV 4K and HomePod models could bring more than just faster hardware.

Apple is expected to unveil its new home products on October 13, including a revamped Apple TV 4K, a second-generation HomePod mini, and its long-rumored HomePad smart home hub. Ahead of the official announcement, code found in the latest tvOS, HomePod, and iOS betas has revealed some of the new features could be preparing for its updated smart home lineup.

Siri AI is coming to Apple TV

Apple Intelligence could be the biggest upgrade for the upcoming smart home refresh. References discovered in tvOS 27.2 beta 3 (via 9to5Mac) point to Siri AI support on the new Apple TV, which would bring Apple’s revamped assistant to your living room.

Apple TV 4K.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

That could make the Apple TV much more useful than a traditional streaming box. Siri could offer more natural answers about shows and movies, provide better recommendations, and handle general knowledge questions. The new Apple TV model is also expected to get a significant chip upgrade, potentially moving from the current A15 Bionic to an A19 or A19 Pro chip.

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This mirrors previous reports suggesting Apple’s renewed smart home push would center around Siri AI, with the Apple TV and HomePod mini among the first devices to benefit.

HomePod could become a better Apple TV companion

The latest HomePod beta also points to deeper integration between the speaker and Apple TV. Code suggests a HomePod could identify its place within a surround sound system and pass Siri requests to a connected Apple TV.

iOS 27.2 beta 3 includes new HomeKit code suggesting nearby smart-home accessories could show controls in the Dynamic Island.

A new method explicitly references showing Dynamic Island controls through HomeKit’s proximity manager.

This is an AI mockup of what it may look like: pic.twitter.com/szddeb2nCg

— Aaron (@aaronp613) October 6, 2026

Apple is also apparently working on new HomeKit controls that could appear in the iPhone’s Dynamic Island when compatible smart home accessories are nearby. Furthermore, Apple TV profiles could get more personality, with code pointing to the ability to choose characters from Apple shows and movies as profile images.

You’ll soon be able to choose characters from the Apple TV catalog as profile pictures for local Apple TV profiles.

“Choose a character from Apple TV or an emoji.”

The server endpoint continues to serve only emojis, as in previous releases. pic.twitter.com/UF4yKb95o3

— pdfu (@itspdfu) October 5, 2026

Apple has yet to confirm any of this, but with the new hardware reportedly arriving next week, we may not have to wait long for the official details.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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