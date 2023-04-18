 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When it’s gone, it’s gone: Get the Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock for $15

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman checks the time on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential.

If you’re keen to own a traditional-looking alarm clock that’s actually much smarter than that, you need the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. Even better, it’s just $15 at Walmart right now, down from $50 making it an irresistible purchase. Providing you with some smart insight without feeling as full-on as an Amazon Echo Display or similar, it’s going to look great on your bedside cabinet. Here’s everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

When we reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, we described it as tech meets nostalgia because it truly is. It looks like a traditional, old-school alarm clock but it offers so much more. It has a big and bold display so you can check out the time from anywhere in the room. However, its 4-inch display will also offer insight into things like what the temperature is right now. Best of all, like the best smart displays, you can use it to ask Google for help.

Through Google Assistant support, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential can be asked to set timers, add items to your shopping list, make hands-free calls, play podcasts or music, or control your smart home setup. Depending on the devices at home, you can ask the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential to set the temperature, dim the lights, or activate some smart locks. It’s all incredibly simple to do. What we love about the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is how simple it looks. Rather than stealing too much focus by being a very obvious smart display, this one will blend into your home perfectly. It has a dimmable night light so you won’t have to worry about it keeping you awake, but you can always speak to it at night if needed. It’s easily one of the best alarm clocks to place in your home, as well as a good accessory for your kitchen or home office too.

Related

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is usually $50 which is already good value. Today, you can buy it at Walmart for just $15 making it a truly unbeatable deal. It’s sure to fit into your home perfectly and we can’t see why anyone wouldn’t give it a try at this low a price. Count on stock running low fast and hit the buy button before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Be gone, porch pirates: Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $50 off today
Person interacting with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

If you’re looking for a way to add to your smart home tech lineup while at the same time bring some added security to your home, today you can do so at a discount, as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is going for just $150 at Amazon today. This sale price is a $50 savings from its regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, and free same-day shipping is available to Prime Members. Should you desire even more savings, you can save up to an additional 20% if you have eligible devices to trade in.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring is one of the pioneers of video doorbells, and the Ring brand has become synonymous with them. And while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn’t Ring’s newest product on the market, it shares many of the features you can find in the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4, and improves mightily upon its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 2.The Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video quality with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even set the Video Doorbell 3 up to deliver notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Read more
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers love this Keurig, and it’s $40 off
The Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day hasn’t officially started until after a great cup of coffee. Combine this mindset with a solid interest in landing a great deal and today you get the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, a device that makes that first cup of coffee a lot more convenient. The popular piece of smart home tech has more than 35,000 five-star reviews, and right now the Keurig K-Slim is just $90 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and free one-day shipping is in play for Prime Members.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker
When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and office kitchens. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and it leaves no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

Read more
Samsung’s having a flash sale on all of its smart refrigerators today
Smart Home fails Samsung refrigerator

Samsung is regarded as one of the best reliable refrigerator brands, and right now you can even consider it one of the more affordable ones. Deals are taking place on a number of different Samsung smart refrigerator models, including the Family Hub refrigerators. These discounts include sale prices as low as $1,700 with a $467 savings, but some models are seeing savings as high as $1,300. There are plenty of Samsung refrigerators to save big on right now, and plenty of variants of Family Hub models available to browse. Free 3-day delivery is included with your purchase of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator.

Why you should buy a Samsung smart refrigerator
With software and wireless technology rapidly making almost every electronics device on the market “smarter” nowadays, it can be easy to look at some of it as gimmicky. The features of Samsung’s lineup of smart refrigerators not only make sense, but bring ease and convenience to your smart home as well. A Samsung smart refrigerator is capable of instantly becoming the centerpiece of your smart home, with the Family Hub model lineup being one of the most capable smart refrigerators of the bunch. These refrigerators allow you to control other appliances and smart devices with what’s called the SmartThings Hub. You can use use this to interact with with Alexa voice controls, to adjust your smart thermostat, and even to see who’s at the front door with one of the best video doorbells.

Read more