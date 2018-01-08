Seeking the ideal home companion? New Lenovo Smart Display has Google Assistant

Google Assistant has found a new home in the Lenovo Smart Display. Making its debut at CES 2018, this new full HD touchscreen display promises to be the “ideal home companion” for families seeking technology that will make their lives a little easier.

Think of it as Google’s temporary answer to the Echo Show — while this hardware isn’t from the Google team, it’s powered by the team’s increasingly popular virtual assistant. The 8-inch or 10-inch screen will display the latest weather and traffic updates, as well as your meeting schedules and video calls, all while being controlled by Google Assistant.

The Lenovo Smart Display hopes to give you a helping hand in just about any scenario. If you’re in the kitchen, the Google Assistant-enabled screen will display a YouTube video tutorial of your desired recipe. The display will not only provide full HD video, but also some pretty impressive sound thanks to the 10-watt, full-range speaker. Alternatively, if you’re looking to set the temperature in your bedroom, you can ask Google Assistant to tell Nest to turn on the heater, or turn down the air conditioning.

If you’re preparing to run an errand, you can ask Google Assistant for traffic updates, and it’ll display Google Maps on the new display to show you the quickest route. Google Assistant on Lenovo Smart Display should also be able to designate routes for your morning and evening commutes based on your travel habits.

Staying social will also get easier with the Lenovo Smart Display. If a relative wants to set up a video call, you can answer those incessant rings without touching a button, simply by telling Assistant to pick up. And depending on how many people you need in the frame, you can choose whether to rotate the Lenovo Smart Display to portrait or landscape mode.

Available in soft gray or natural bamboo, the Smart Display claims to match most wooden, glass, or granite countertops. And when you’re not using it, the screen doubles as a digital picture frame, displaying images from Google Photos or just about any other source.

The 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display starts at $250, while the 8-inch model will sell for $200. Both are expected to be made available early this summer.