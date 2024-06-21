This smart lock deadbolt has a huge discount at Best Buy — today only!

Smart lock deals are available at several retailers, and whenever we can call attention to one of these promotions, we do! Such is the case with this solid offer from Best Buy. Today only, you can take home the Level Lock+ Connect with Keypad Smart Lock for just $300. For those keeping score, that’s a $110 markdown from the smart home device’s $430 retail price.

Why you should buy the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock

A smart lock is the kind of purchase that isn’t mandatory, but once you buy one, you’ll wonder how you went so long without the technology. When it comes to these types of devices, Level is one of the best brands in the business, and the Lock+ Connect is another fantastic addition to the company’s product lineup.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to do all kinds of things using just a smartphone or tablet. Of course, remote locking and unlocking is one of the biggest perks, but the Level app (for iOS and Android devices) is capable of so much more. One of our favorite features is having the ability to track locks and unlocks in real time. Not only will the app’s event log tell you when the door was locked or unlocked, but how — be it manual keys, the Level app, or a key code.

If you’re an Apple devotee, you’ll be pleased to know that Level is one of the most Siri-friendly smart locks. If you use the Apple Home app to control your home’s gadgets, adding the Level widget will feel just as simple and intuitive. Additional smart home ecosystems that are supported include Alexa and Google Assistant.

We’re glad to see a company that cares as much about cosmetics as it does performance. The Level Lock+ Connect blends in nicely with most home decor and is also pretty easy to install.

Best Buy deals can be gone in a flash, so if the Level Lock+ Connect with Keypad Smart Lock makes sense for you and yours, buy now before the deal ends! Again, that’s $110 off the normal $400 sticker. And while you’re at it, you should check out our best security camera deals to go along with your new smart lock.

Editors' Recommendations