 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This smart lock deadbolt has a huge discount at Best Buy — today only!

By
The Level Lock+ Connect.
Best Buy

Smart lock deals are available at several retailers, and whenever we can call attention to one of these promotions, we do! Such is the case with this solid offer from Best Buy. Today only, you can take home the Level Lock+ Connect with Keypad Smart Lock for just $300. For those keeping score, that’s a $110 markdown from the smart home device’s $430 retail price.

Why you should buy the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock

A smart lock is the kind of purchase that isn’t mandatory, but once you buy one, you’ll wonder how you went so long without the technology. When it comes to these types of devices, Level is one of the best brands in the business, and the Lock+ Connect is another fantastic addition to the company’s product lineup.

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to do all kinds of things using just a smartphone or tablet. Of course, remote locking and unlocking is one of the biggest perks, but the Level app (for iOS and Android devices) is capable of so much more. One of our favorite features is having the ability to track locks and unlocks in real time. Not only will the app’s event log tell you when the door was locked or unlocked, but how — be it manual keys, the Level app, or a key code. 

If you’re an Apple devotee, you’ll be pleased to know that Level is one of the most Siri-friendly smart locks. If you use the Apple Home app to control your home’s gadgets, adding the Level widget will feel just as simple and intuitive. Additional smart home ecosystems that are supported include Alexa and Google Assistant. 

We’re glad to see a company that cares as much about cosmetics as it does performance. The Level Lock+ Connect blends in nicely with most home decor and is also pretty easy to install. 

Best Buy deals can be gone in a flash, so if the Level Lock+ Connect with Keypad Smart Lock makes sense for you and yours, buy now before the deal ends! Again, that’s $110 off the normal $400 sticker. And while you’re at it, you should check out our best security camera deals to go along with your new smart lock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best air purifier deals: Save big on Dyson, Shark, TCL and more
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

Pollution and season allergies can get really bad, especially with summer going around, and if you're the type of person who tends to suffer from those a lot, then there's a great solution for you. Air Purifiers work to filter out the sort of air particulates that cause allergies, as well as the sort of bad air you get from living in a congested city. Luckily, you don't have to grab one of the best air purifiers to get something good, and there are even a lot of smart home devices that can synchronize with your purifiers for added control and benefits. That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite air purifier deals and collected them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out these air conditioner deals and humidifier deals for any other home climate issues you may have.
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier -- $37, was $70

Excellent for a nightstand, the counter, or an end table. this relatively small air purifier offers cleaning for up to 215 square feet. H13 level HEPA filtration ensures that most odors and contaminants are eliminated, with microscopic particles captured, to provide relief to asthma sufferers and beyond. It is relatively simple, so there are no smart features or serious programmable modes, but that's okay. A touch-based control panel on the top, with LED indicators, allows you to adjust the system's timer, indicator lights, and power. You can add your essential oils or fragrances to the top to help disperse a more aromatic scent.

Read more
Best cordless vacuum deals: Big discounts on Dyson, Shark, and more
Woman vacuuming floor with Dyson V11 Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum.

Cordless vacuum cleaners are great if you have a lot of furniture that is hard to get around with a more traditional corded vacuum due to the cord getting tangled. Similarly, you don't have to grab one of the best cordless vacuums to get something that is thin and light, making it easier to get to the harder spots, including parts of the wall or ceiling for cobwebs. While cordless vacuums can be expensive, even when grabbing some of the top brands like Dyson deals, there are some great deals you can get to help mitigate the cost.

On the other hand, if you'd prefer to go with a more traditional vacuum, check out some of these vacuum deals, as well as the alternative obot vacuum deals and Roomba deals.
Best Dyson cordless vacuum deals

Read more
It’s way past Memorial Day, but LG still has huge discounts on washers
A frontal side view of the 5.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer.

You'll be forgiven if Memorial Day seems like a long ago event. Your wallet won't let you forget, however, if you spend full price on a washer after finding out that some of those washer deals are lingering into the last days of spring. Here, we have three great deals that remain on washers from LG. Right now, you can save $270 or more on an LG washer. LG is considered the very best washer and dryer brand due to a delightful combination of advanced tech and reliability.
LG 4.1 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator and TurboDrum — $579, was $849

This one is a wiggly one, kind of. The big tech notables in this 4.1 cubic foot washer is its 4-Way Agitator and 6Motion Technology, both of which alter the motions of the washing pattern to give a more thorough clean without damaging the clothing within. Instead of merely spinning and spinning and spinning, this washer gives clothes a nudge to the left, to the right, and then up and down. This motion can help shake off dirt that would otherwise stick along for the ride. If you live in an apartment with a washer hookup, your downstairs neighbors will also thank you for this washer's anti-vibration chassis, designed to give off less sound than others. This washer is 27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8 inches (WxHxD) and has a height of 57 1/4 inches when the lid is open.

Read more