Did you buy a new home, or looking to upgrade your dated kitchen appliances in your existing home? With aggressive Black Friday promotions, now may be the perfect time to splurge on a new refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher, especially at Abt Electronics. The Chicago-area retailer is offering customers an additional 10% back in a Visa gift card off the pre-tax amount when they bundle together eligible LG Kitchen appliances now through December 5. For those outside the Midwest, don’t worry, Abt delivers nationwide.

LG has an excellent reputation for good quality appliances at similarly good prices, with a focus on stylish looks and a keen interest in making smart features standard on all its devices, from refrigerators to dishwashers. Now, you can benefit from 10% off the pre-tax purchase price at Abt Electronics via an LG Visa prepaid card once you submit your rebate to the LG Rebate Center either via mail or www.lgrebatecenter.com

Customers can choose to build their own bundle, picking out anything from LG’s range of refrigerators, ranges, wall ovens, over-the-range microwave ovens, cooktops, dishwashers, or hood vents, for a basic 10% rebate. Simply submit your rebate to the LG Rebate Center either via mail or at LGRebateCenter.

Alternatively, they can choose a four-piece bundle of the following LG kitchen appliances in order to receive a bonus discount rebate of $410 on top of the 10% rebate.

Four refrigerators are eligible within the offer. They include refrigerators from LG’s InstaView range such as the LG PrintProof Stainless Steel InstaView Door-in-Door Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with dual ice makers, SmartThinQ technology, and 22-cubic foot capacity. Thanks to its stylish layout, you can easily see what’s in the fridge without having to open the doors. Simply double-tap on the door to illuminate it without worrying about letting all the cold air out. It’s priced at $2,199, down from $3,149.

There’s also the LG Stainless Steel Smart InstaView Door-in-Door French Door Refrigerator with the same features plus 26-cubic foot capacity and a slim SpacePlus ice system for $2,199 down from $3,049, with the same fridge in black for $2,924.

In the offer is also the LG Black Stainless Steel Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator with similar features and a stylish black exterior rather than door-in-door technology. It’s ideal if you prefer a more traditional-looking refrigerator but still want the flexibility of LG’s smart app that allows you to do more with your appliance. It’s priced at $1,949, reduced from $2,749.

Also in the offer are four ranges. These include the LG Stainless Steel Freestanding Electric Range with a 3-in-1 element so you can get the temperature just right for whatever you’re cooking on the hob, easy clean and self-clean technology, five elements, and a capacity of 6.3-cubic feet. The EasyClean technology is particularly great, as it takes a mere 10 minutes to clean your oven, all with water rather than dangerous chemicals. It’s currently reduced from $999 to $699.

Alternatively, for those who prefer to cook with gas, there’s the LG PrintProof Black Stainless Steel Freestanding Gas Range which is down to $749 from $1,199. It has a capacity of 5.4-cubic feet along with a fan convection oven, and self-cleaning technology for added convenience. If you prefer a silver finish over black, there’s also the slightly cheaper LG Stainless Steel Freestanding Gas Range for $699.

Microwave ovens available in this offer include the LG Stainless Steel Over-The-Range Microwave Oven for $259 instead of $399 with a capacity of 2-cubic feet and a power rating of 1,000w, with it also available in black for the same price.

Want to round off your newly matching kitchen appliance set with a convenient dishwasher? Abt also has two great LG Dishwashers available on the offer in the form of the LG Stainless Steel Front Control Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher for $599 down from $799 — available in either black or silver finish.

The dishwasher utilizes LG’s QuadWash system which means four spray arms tackle your dirty dishes for a cleaner finish. It also has a 3rd rack for storage of awkward items like long-handled utensils and has SmartThinQ technology and Wi-Fi capabilities so you will receive notifications to your smartphone when your dishes are clean.

To receive the additional bonus rebate, customers need to purchase one from each type of kitchen appliance (refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher) to get the full discount.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from if you’re planning on kitting out your kitchen with all new matching appliances. The offer runs through December 5.

What is Abt Electronics?

Located in Glenview, Illinois, Abt Electronics is the largest single-store electronics and appliance dealer in the country. While this family-owned business is mostly visited by greater Chicago-area residents, it has incredible online deals during November that are worth looking into. It also offers a low-price guarantee, meaning shoppers can rest easy knowing they’re getting the best price on their favorite products.

If you’re upgrading your kitchen for the holidays or looking for high-tech gifts, Abt Electronics is the place to shop. In addition to deals on top brand appliances, the company offers savings on home entertainment, audio systems, air purifiers, smart thermostats, and much more.

Abt offers free shipping on most orders of $35 or more across the continental United States.

