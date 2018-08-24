Digital Trends
LG doubles Instaview Door-in-Door fridge lineup for Labor Day

Bruce Brown
Doubling down on its line of LG Instaview Wi-Fi-enabled smart refrigerators, LG Electronics increased the selection to 23 different choices. The expanded lineup was timed to coincide with an annual Labor Day sales event and promotion, according to an LG press release.

Depending on your choice of interior capacity, depth, door configuration, and exterior finish, now LG has even more ways you can knock twice to check out the contents of your fridge.

“We’re offering consumers even more exciting choices when it comes to designing their kitchen with LG’s fastest-growing feature for the kitchen — LG Instaview — proving that with LG there’s no need to compromise,” David VanderWaal, LG Electronics USA senior vice president, marketing, said in a statement. “And consumers can shop with confidence knowing that LG home appliances are ranked highest when it comes to customer satisfaction.”

When you knock twice on the mirrored dark-tinted glass panel on the right side door of an LG Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator, the interior lights up to reveal the contents without letting cold air out. A clear barrier called a Coldsaver Panel between the rest of the fridge and the Door-in-Door compartment reduces air loss even more. Savvy consumers who want to save time and money will likely learn to put refrigerated snack foods and drinks in the Door-in-Door compartment for quickest access.

LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators are available in side-by-side models as well as French three-door and four-door configurations. Combined interior capacity options range from 20 to 31 cubic feet. Customers can also choose between standard depth and counter-depth models.

Depending on the specific model, customers can choose from three LG Printproof finish options, including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and matte black stainless steel. LG’s Printproof finishes wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth, according to the company, making it easy to remove fingerprints and smudges.

LG Instaview refrigerators are all Wi-Fi-enabled and include LG SmartThinQ. In addition to responding to the LG SmartThinQ mobile app for remote appliance monitoring and control, now you can use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa at home to control the fridge with voice commands.

LG Instaview refrigerators and other LG appliances are on sale with special 2018 Labor Day promotions from August 23 to September 12. If you buy appliances by the bundle, such as a four-piece kitchen suite including a fridge, range, microwave, and dishwasher, LG says the promotion savings can add up to $2,310.

