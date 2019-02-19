Share

If this is how Skynet starts, I’m going to look back on all these smart kitchen stories with a certain degree of contrition. In the meantime, we’re still talking about LG Electronics USA, the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) currently raging in Las Vegas, and the dizzying amount of smart technology that LG is about to shoehorn into its new Signature Kitchen Suite of luxury kitchen appliances in 2019.

We already knew LG’s latest line of luxury kitchen appliances were not only sleek and efficient but loaded with a host of partner technologies and applications including SideChef‘s side-by-side cooking app, the Drop recipe app, and most recently, Tovala’s gourmet meal delivery platform and cooking solutions. There’s also the host of storage appliances now outfitted with Amazon’s Dash replenishment service.

While we also knew that LG has been partnering with connected food platform Innit for a while, it turns out that the two companies still have a few surprises in store for us. Media representatives from Innit tell us that the companies will showcase some joint smart culinary solutions at KBIS 2019 that include more than a few new innovations.

The Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, specifically the new ovens and stoves, are the first to feature built-in sous vide, as well as induction and gas directly on the cooktop. For those of you who have ever toiled in a professional kitchen or struggled to make something decent using a mediocre electric stove in your post-college rental, these innovations are like going from the Model T to a Tesla.

We even learned a new word from the culinary innovators this week. LG and Innit tells us that their model customer is one that identifies as a progressive “Technicurean,” a home chef that demands innovation, performance, and versatility.

“Signature Kitchen Suite has quickly emerged as a leading innovator in the luxury category,” said Kevin Brown, CEO and co-founder of Innit, in a news release. “Our teams are working closely to enable amazing cooking results, with customizable meals that fit the lifestyle and dietary preferences of today’s home chef.”

While Innit has a whole bunch of competitors, some of which are integrated into LG’s smart ovens and stoves, it’s still a cool platform that combines personalized nutrition, step-by-step guided cooking, and automated precision-cooking programs. Innit’s high level of customization combines simple video instructions with Innit’s proprietary Adaptive Cook Programs that engage the unique features of each appliance on which it lives.

For those of you wandering around the bright lights and overwhelming spectacle of Las Vegas this week, you can sample Innit’s contributions to LG’s Signature Kitchen Suite at the Signature Kitchen Booth and LG Electronics booths (#C5907 and #C6307, respectively) and the two companies will collaborate on an education session titled “Smart Kitchens: How Design and Technology Can Simplify Life for Homeowners” on Wednesday, February 20 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.