LG has a huge Memorial Days savings event going on right now with up to 40% off a vast range of refrigerators, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer bundles, and much more. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your kitchen equipment, this is your chance to save big. There are some truly great refrigerator deals along with washer/dryer deals going on at the moment, with LG always a reliable name in the business. With so much on offer, it’s a smart move to click the button below to see just what’s out there. We’ve also got some insight into some things that stood out to us. Let’s take a look.

What to shop in the LG Memorial Day sale

The LG Memorial Day sale has a lot going for it. There’s up to 30% off many appliances with select appliances qualifying for free installation and haul-away too. On top of that, eligible LG refrigerators get up to 40% off when you use the code INSTA40. This includes the 28 cubic feet Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Double Freezer Refrigerator with Craft Ice. Usually priced at $3,899, it’s down to $3,119. However, add on the code INSTA40 and the price comes down to $2,732 plus you get in-home delivery with installation and haul-away of your old one entirely for free.

Other offers include getting a $100 instant rebate on select washer and dryer bundles. You could combine the 5 cubic feet Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with AI built-in intelligence and TurboWash with the 7.4 cubic feet Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with TurboSteam and save a combined total of $900 when you buy the two together.

Up to 30% off is available on cooking appliances too with items like the 6.3 cubic feet Smart Wi-Fi enabled ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-in Range for $1,599 instead of $2,499. If you’re looking for something cheaper, there’s always the 1.8 cubic feet Smart Over-the-Range Microwave for $249 instead of $389, saving you $140.

Whatever your intentions, the LG Memorial Day sale is a great way to save big on some fantastic household appliances. If you’ve just moved into a new home and looking to kit it out with great tech, you’ll be delighted. Alternatively, if you’re upgrading your current setup, a new cooker, refrigerator, or washer/dryer is going to truly spruce up the place. Check out the sale by clicking the button below to find what works for you.

Editors' Recommendations