 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG Memorial Day sale: Refrigerators, washers and dryers, and more

Jennifer Allen
By
LG appliances
LG

LG has a huge Memorial Days savings event going on right now with up to 40% off a vast range of refrigerators, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer bundles, and much more. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your kitchen equipment, this is your chance to save big. There are some truly great refrigerator deals along with washer/dryer deals going on at the moment, with LG always a reliable name in the business. With so much on offer, it’s a smart move to click the button below to see just what’s out there. We’ve also got some insight into some things that stood out to us. Let’s take a look.

What to shop in the LG Memorial Day sale

The LG Memorial Day sale has a lot going for it. There’s up to 30% off many appliances with select appliances qualifying for free installation and haul-away too. On top of that, eligible LG refrigerators get up to 40% off when you use the code INSTA40. This includes the 28 cubic feet Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Double Freezer Refrigerator with Craft Ice. Usually priced at $3,899, it’s down to $3,119. However, add on the code INSTA40 and the price comes down to $2,732 plus you get in-home delivery with installation and haul-away of your old one entirely for free.

Other offers include getting a $100 instant rebate on select washer and dryer bundles. You could combine the 5 cubic feet Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with AI built-in intelligence and TurboWash with the 7.4 cubic feet Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with TurboSteam and save a combined total of $900 when you buy the two together.

Related

Up to 30% off is available on cooking appliances too with items like the 6.3 cubic feet Smart Wi-Fi enabled ProBake Convection InstaView Gas Slide-in Range for $1,599 instead of $2,499. If you’re looking for something cheaper, there’s always the 1.8 cubic feet Smart Over-the-Range Microwave for $249 instead of $389, saving you $140.

Whatever your intentions, the LG Memorial Day sale is a great way to save big on some fantastic household appliances. If you’ve just moved into a new home and looking to kit it out with great tech, you’ll be delighted. Alternatively, if you’re upgrading your current setup, a new cooker, refrigerator, or washer/dryer is going to truly spruce up the place. Check out the sale by clicking the button below to find what works for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best washer and dryer deals for January 2023
A washer and dryer sit next to each other in a laundry room.

New house, new apartment, or failing appliances, it doesn't really matter because in all of these situations you’ll want to keep an eye out for excellent washer and dryer deals, including appliance package deals that let you grab a bundle for a lot less. You can always look at the best washing machines and the best dryers to buy, but whether you buy them individually or want to pair up your purchases, you’ll want to prepare your wallet or bank account for washer and dryer sales. To make your search a little easier, we've collected some of the best washer and dryer deals taking place right now, with a budget that should fit nearly any need.
Amana Top-Load Washer and Dryer bundle -- $1,000, was $1,090

Why buy

Read more
The Roborock last-minute holiday sale will save you a fortune
Roborock S7 cleaning a dirty floor with pup nearby successfully.

This content was produced in partnership with Roborock.
This Black Friday, Roborock has some amazing offers on robot vacuums that are seriously going to change your life. If you hate cleaning your home manually, these timesavers will make everything better, all while being far more efficient than anything you could produce. With up to $340 to save on select models, we've picked out some of the best Roborock deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.
Roborock S7MaxV -- $640, was $860

The Roborock S7MaxV is a fully automated robot vacuum solution that is going to revolutionize your life. Part robot vacuum, part mop, it knows how to keep things clean. It offers supremely powerful suction of up to 5,100Pa in Max+ mode with its LiDAR navigation, giving you maximum coverage. Its multi-directional floating brush keeps close to the floor on uneven surfaces so it really doesn't miss a thing. When mopping up hard floors, it can scrub at up to 3,000 cycles per minute so that dried on stains are a thing of the past. It's also smart enough to know how to avoid obstacles and identify them for the future, with an LED for recognition in dark rooms too. 3D mapping helps the Roborock S7MaxV learn everything about your home. Impressively, you can even make video calls to anywhere in your home via the Roborock S7MaxV, which is a great extra detail.
Buy Now

Read more
Black Friday: This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is $600 off
samsung washer dryer bundle deal may 2022 last chance memorial day

Black Friday is less than a week away, and retailers just couldn't wait long enough. We're seeing big deals pop up in all areas of tech, including smart home appliances like washers and dryers. It makes sense to shop for necessities like that while price are at their lowest of the year, so if you've been debating replacing your units, now is the time. Samsung Black Friday deals include a great offer available today: a washer and dryer bundle for only $1,398. That's a $600 discount off its usual price tag. There's no guarantee that this deal will last through Black Friday, so snag it before Samsung decides to take it off the market.

Why you should buy the Samsung Laundry Set washer and dryer bundle
Samsung is a staple manufacturer of large appliances, so you know this washer and dryer set is going to last you a long time. Since washing and drying are both equally important to the laundry process, let's talk about each individually.

Read more