LG’s Colosseo smart sofa is the comfiest piece of tech in your home

Share

How often have you sat on the couch and wished it reclined, even just a small amount, so you could have a more comfortable viewing angle? While some couches recline, it’s usually an all-or-nothing choice — and there is almost never an easy way to do it besides pulling a lever. LG aims to change that via a partnership with the Italian furniture brand Natuzzi.

At the LG Signature “Smart Living Concept” Show, the company debuted the Colosseo smart sofa. Connected furniture is still a relative rarity in the smart home space, and while LG has included Bluetooth speakers and some touch controls in its furniture, the Colosseo is something new. The sofa is designed to work with all your other smart home tech in the room, and comes with five different custom scenarios to match what you’re using it for.

The five scenarios — reading, relaxing, watching TV, listening to music, or pause — are designed to provide the maximum amount of comfort while doing any one of those activities. They can be controlled via the LG Signature app, an LG TV or LG smart speaker, or through Google Assistant.

What’s more impressive is that a user’s preference will be remembered, and that the sofa can recognize who is sitting on it through Google’s Voice Match technology. The sofa adjusts the seats and backrests when its position changes, but if you want to just sit down without it changing position, put it on pause mode.

LG hasn’t been as big of a name in the smart home world as other companies, aside from smart televisions, but the addition of the Colosseo to the market shows a lot of promise for the company, and for the future of smart home tech. No release date or price point has been announced for the Colosseo, but a similar piece of furniture, the Surround Sofa, sells for more than $4,000.

If you want to totally connect your home, keep your eyes peeled for this sofa. Once appliances, televisions, and speakers have been hooked up, all that’s left is your furniture — and smart beds and mattresses are already an option.