Digital Trends
Smart Home

LG’s Colosseo smart sofa is the comfiest piece of tech in your home

Patrick Hearn
By

How often have you sat on the couch and wished it reclined, even just a small amount, so you could have a more comfortable viewing angle? While some couches recline, it’s usually an all-or-nothing choice — and there is almost never an easy way to do it besides pulling a lever. LG aims to change that via a partnership with the Italian furniture brand Natuzzi.

At the LG Signature “Smart Living Concept” Show, the company debuted the Colosseo smart sofa. Connected furniture is still a relative rarity in the smart home space, and while LG has included Bluetooth speakers and some touch controls in its furniture, the Colosseo is something new. The sofa is designed to work with all your other smart home tech in the room, and comes with five different custom scenarios to match what you’re using it for.

The five scenarios — reading, relaxing, watching TV, listening to music, or pause — are designed to provide the maximum amount of comfort while doing any one of those activities. They can be controlled via the LG Signature app, an LG TV or LG smart speaker, or through Google Assistant.

What’s more impressive is that a user’s preference will be remembered, and that the sofa can recognize who is sitting on it through Google’s Voice Match technology. The sofa adjusts the seats and backrests when its position changes, but if you want to just sit down without it changing position, put it on pause mode.

LG hasn’t been as big of a name in the smart home world as other companies, aside from smart televisions, but the addition of the Colosseo to the market shows a lot of promise for the company, and for the future of smart home tech. No release date or price point has been announced for the Colosseo, but a similar piece of furniture, the Surround Sofa, sells for more than $4,000.

If you want to totally connect your home, keep your eyes peeled for this sofa. Once appliances, televisions, and speakers have been hooked up, all that’s left is your furniture — and smart beds and mattresses are already an option.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XR: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon echo sub review 11
Product Review

Alexa, annoy my neighbors! The Echo Sub brings the boom you've been missing

Amazon’s Echo Sub is aimed at Echo speaker owners looking to inject some room-moving bass into their smart speaker experience. We quickly learned that it’s a niche product, but one that does its odd job extremely well.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Google Home Mini Review
Product Review

Hotter than a Dot? Google's Home Mini outsmarts, doesn't outperform Amazon rival

With voice match and improved artificial intelligence capabilities, the $49 Google Home Mini is a voice assistant that seamlessly puts the Google platform on the tip of your tongue.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
spooky halloween lighting haunted house
Smart Home

How to create spooky Halloween effects with smart home lighting and sound

This Halloween, bathe your home with eerie smart home lighting and audio effects guaranteed to spook your neighbors. Use colored light and eerie sounds to create eerie Halloween effects.
Posted By Terry Walsh
star wars slow cooker
Smart Home

May the force cook with you: New slow cooker sports Star Wars figures

We can't say it will make your pot roast tastier, but Uncanny Brands' $50 Star Wars Slow Cooker, decorated with cartoon figures of Luke, Leia, Darth Vader, and other characters, might make cooking it more fun.
Posted By Denny Arar
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
LG DLEX5000 Dryer
Smart Home

Gas dryers vs. electric dryers: Knowing the difference could save you some dough

Whether you buy an electric dryer or a gas dryer may depend solely on your setup, unless you want to spend money to get a gas hookup for your home. But if you have a choice, there are some differences to take into account.
Posted By Jenny McGrath, Erika Rawes
best smart light switches leviton in-wall
Smart Home

Is your smart home lighting too confusing? Intellect simplifies your controls

Leviton introduced Intellect, a new controls platform for smart home lighting. Intellect is the fifth brand to join Leviton's portfolio, alongside ConTech, Intense, Birchwood, and JCC.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Mirrorcube, Treehotel - Harads, Sweden
Smart Home

These awesome treehouses will make you question life on solid ground

Check out these truly awesome treehouses from around the world. From a three-story treehouse in the Costa Rican jungle to a mirrored cube hidden among the trees of Sweden, we’ve got you covered.
Posted By Will Nicol
nest learning thermostat three new colors mirror blac brass polished steel 8381791238 bf0e4fa6b5 k
Smart Home

Nest gets more colorful with three new options for its smart thermostat

Nest Parent company Alphabet announced this week that its Nest Learning Thermostat will soon be made available in three new, fancier colors: Mirror black, brass, and polished steel.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Publish a new Alexa skill this month and Amazon will give you an Echo Dot

Amazon' Alexa group announced a promotion encouraging new developers to publish a new Alexa skill in any country First-time developers who publish a new an Alexa skill prior to midnight October 31, 2018, will get a free Echo Dot.
Posted By Bruce Brown