It’s way past Memorial Day, but LG still has huge discounts on washers

By

You’ll be forgiven if Memorial Day seems like a long ago event. Your wallet won’t let you forget, however, if you spend full price on a washer after finding out that some of those washer deals are lingering into the last days of spring. Here, we have three great deals that remain on washers from LG. Right now, you can save $270 or more on an LG washer. LG is considered the very best washer and dryer brand due to a delightful combination of advanced tech and reliability.

LG 4.1 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator and TurboDrum — $579, was $849

The top of the 4.1 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator and TurboDrum with the lid open.
LG

This one is a wiggly one, kind of. The big tech notables in this 4.1 cubic foot washer is its 4-Way Agitator and 6Motion Technology, both of which alter the motions of the washing pattern to give a more thorough clean without damaging the clothing within. Instead of merely spinning and spinning and spinning, this washer gives clothes a nudge to the left, to the right, and then up and down. This motion can help shake off dirt that would otherwise stick along for the ride. If you live in an apartment with a washer hookup, your downstairs neighbors will also thank you for this washer’s anti-vibration chassis, designed to give off less sound than others. This washer is 27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8 inches (WxHxD) and has a height of 57 1/4 inches when the lid is open.

4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer — $799, was $1,149

A front side view of the 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer.
LG

If you don’t know or don’t want to think about what wash settings are right for your clothes without messing them up, try this washer. It has built-in intelligent operation systems that automatically detect what goes in and how much of a clean it needs. This washer can complete a large load in under 30 minutes or add a deep steam clean to remove 95% or more of the pet dander from your clothes for a hypoallergenic twist on cleaning. The washer takes up 27 x 39 x 30 1/4 inches of space (WxHxD) and has a depth of 55 inches when the front loading door is completely open.

5.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer — $1,049, was $1,399

A frontal side view of the 5.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer.
LG

A “mega” version of the washer above, this washer has an additional 0.5 cubic feet of washing space. While the extra cost might not make it worthwhile for smaller families, if you have a ton of people in your house and could use the extra washer space, this is a great chance to save while being able to get through more clothes with less loads. One part of the magic is how you’re able to fit an extra half cubic foot of washer space without expanding the body of the washer itself so much. This washer is 27 x 39 x 33 1/4 inches (WxHxD) and extends to a depth of 55 inches when the front loading door is extended. In other words, the depth is just 3 inches extra (compared to the very similar model above) when the door is closed but the same when opened.

