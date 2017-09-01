Fill your kitchen with built-in appliances from LG’s new Studio line

Why it matters to you Design the kitchen of your dreams with LG's Studio line of built-in appliances.

With built-in appliances like the ones LG debuted at IFA this year, you might be hard-pressed to ever sell your home. The South Korean company, known for its appliances, has begun to expand its built-in offerings in fit a wider range of kitchen layouts with its Studio appliances. Noting that customers have become increasingly involved in both designing and personalizing their kitchens (indeed, Pew Research suggests that millennials are moving less frequently than their elder counterparts), LG is giving homeowners a reason to stay put.

Showing off two different sizes and a wider range of styles for their line of built-in appliances, LG claims to combine “the latest kitchen appliance technologies with sophisticated styling, allowing these premium appliances to seamlessly blend in with kitchen interiors while achieving maximum space efficiency.”

First up is the North American LG Studio collection, whose notable smudge-resistant black stainless steel finish ought to make a statement in just about any household. This line of products includes a 30-inch electric wall oven, a 36-inch induction stovetop, a radiant gas cooktop and wall hood, a 24-inch QuadWash dishwasher, and a spacious 42-inch Side-by-Side refrigerator.

Offering a study in contrasts, there’s the slightly smaller European LG Studio package. This lineup is comprised of a 24-inch electric wall oven, 24-inch induction hob, 24-inch QuadWash dishwasher, 24-inch Bottom Freezer, 36-inch wall mount hood, and radiant and gas hobs. With the built-in induction hob, home chefs can quickly boil, fry, and sear their ingredients with 7.4kW of heat energy. And while other hobs may only recognize a single piece of cookware, LG notes that its own iteration can recognize up to four pots or pans automatically. Moreover, the oven in this lineup comes with six adjustable rack levels so you can bake or broil just about anything with ease, and the Easy Clean feature promises to allow more time for enjoyment and require less time for tidying up.

“LG’s premium built-in kitchens are the ideal solution for today’s discerning homeowner,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Co. “Visitors to our booth at IFA will walk away thoroughly impressed by how far today’s appliances have evolved beyond yesterday’s rectangular boxes. LG’s built-in collections offer a level of premium-ness and quality that have to be seen to be believed.”