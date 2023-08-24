 Skip to main content
This Herman Miller-style office chair is $300 off at Walmart

Jennifer Allen
One of the best office chair deals at the moment is ideal for anyone who covets owning a Herman Miller chair but can’t afford the high prices involved. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair for $100 when its usual price is $400. A chunky saving of $300 makes this a steal of a deal. It looks great and promises to be super supportive. Let’s take a look at what else you may wish to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair

If you can’t afford one of the best office chairs, the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair should suit your needs while keeping your bank balance happy. It’s designed to provide three support points including your back, hips, and hands. With proper lumbar support, it has adjustable height and 360-degree free rotation so you can get things just how you like them. The armrests are also adjustable so you get strong stability at all times.

Alongside that, the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair is super comfy. It has breathable mesh on the backrest and cushion. Made of high-quality mesh, it responds to your weight and temperature, so you feel more comfortable. A sweaty back will be a thing of the past — something that often afflicts those using even some of the best gaming chairs.

Designed to last for 10 years, its thicker seat cushions and thicker blast seat pans provide extensive comfort. Any time you need more room, you can flip the arms up which is also useful for placing the chair under a table. Capable of supporting up to 300 pounds of weight, it’ll suit most people’s needs. It also has rolling casters for moving easily around your office. If you already have one of the best computer desks, you’ll be delighted at how much this chair enriches your daily life. Crucially, it’s far cheaper than much of the competition.

Usually priced at $400, the Lioncin Ergonomic Office Chair is down to $100 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s already proving to be a best-seller, so you’ll probably need to be quick to avoid it increasing in price or even selling out. Check it out now if you’re looking for more comfort at home without breaking the bank.

