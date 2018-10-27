Digital Trends
This little girl really, really wants Alexa to play ‘Baby Shark’

It’s a fact of life that you can’t always get what you want. But it can be hard to accept that, especially when some things are just supposed to work the way we expect them to. Take for example the poor little girl who is the subject of a viral tweet sent out by Twitter user @_SJPeace_. All she wants to do is listen to “Baby Shark,” the irritatingly catchy jam that has become unreasonably popular in recent months.

Despite her multiple requests for Alexa to queue up the song, the virtual assistant from Amazon just won’t do it. At first, Amazon’s AI pulls up some other song available through Amazon Music—the company’s streaming music subscription service. Another attempt from the little girl didn’t yield any improved results; Alexa offers up the song “Sure Baby… Hold Back” by Los Angeles emo rockers Say Anything. A third try at least gets close. Alexa manages to bring up a sample of “Baby Shark” by Johnny Only. But the sample is just 30 seconds and it’s at a little different pace than the version everyone knows and loves (or loathes).

Luckily, there is a happy ending to this girl’s plight. Her mom steps in, and, with a clear voice, asks Alexa to play “Baby Shark.” The voice assistant finally takes the hint and starts playing the song that the little girl wanted to hear all along. She lets out a sound that can only come from the feeling of pure joy and begins to bop along as the song starts to play. Sure, the mom will never get that tune out of her head, but it’s worth it to see the little girl so elated by the song.

Alexa historically has had some issues playing “Baby Shark,” a song that has inexplicably managed to climb its way up the top 40 charts in the U.K. At one point, the virtual assistant straight-up refused to play the song. The incident was highlighted in another viral video, in which Alexa, filled with frustration, says, “This is getting ridiculous. You know I can do other things besides playing ‘Baby Shark.’”

