Presidents Day bargains on Nest, Samsung appliances, and Dyson at Lowe's

Bruce Brown
By

Heading into Presidents’ Day, Lowe’s knows this is DIY season for many people, so they dished up strong price cuts on in-demand products from Dyson, Nest, and Samsung.

We’ve scoured the sales to find the best deals during Lowe’s Presidents’ Day holiday promotion, so if you’ve been waiting to improve your home, these bargains can help you save as much as $949. The sale runs from February 14 to 20.

Nest Home Security

More people are deciding to make their homes “smart” with the addition of smart security devices than for any other reason. Google’s Nest division is a category leader with highly rated smart home devices for many purposes. Nest’s three featured security products in Lowe’s President’s Day sale each provide a secure layer of protection for your home and family. Use them together for even greater versatility and security.

Nest Hello WiFi Doorbell — $100 off

1 of 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 1
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 3

Get smartphone alerts when someone approaches your front door, no matter where you are, as long as you have Wi-Fi or cell phone service. The Nest Hello WiFi Doorbell has night vision and two-way talk capability and has the built-in smarts to alert you if someone comes near but doesn’t ring the bell. If you were victimized by porch pirates during the holiday season, you know how much you need this device. The Nest Hello WiFi works with Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, Insteon, an Apple HomeKit.

Normally priced at $299, the Nest Hello WiFi Doorbell is just $199 during this sale.

Buy Now

Nest Secure Home Automation Security Pack — $100 off

1 of 4
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung secure home automation security pack 4
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung secure home automation security pack 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung secure home automation security pack 2
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung secure home automation security pack 1

Install your own security system with the Nest Secure Home Automation Security Pack. The package includes a motion detector, two door or window sensors, one panic button, a security keypad, and a range extender. Get started with this basic kit and then add more as needed. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command digital devices, and the Nest app works with iOS and Android mobile apps.

Regularly $399, the Nest Secure Home Automation Security Pack is $299 during the Presidents’ Day Sale.

Buy Now

Nest Digital Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Night Vision — $30 off

1 of 6
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 4
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 1
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 5
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 2
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 6

Exterior cameras placed thoughtfully around your home can add security and give you peace of mind. When you install the Nest Digital Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Night Vision you can configure it to send an alert to your smartphone wherever you are so you can monitor your property even when traveling. The camera supports two-way talk so you can speak to visitors or delivery people, and warn off porch pirates. You’ll never have to wonder if the batteries are in good shape with this wired camera that also includes a magnetic mount for each installation.

Normally $199, the Nest Digital Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Night Vision is just $169 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

Buy Now

Samsung Home Appliances

Samsung’s ENERGY STAR certified products reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills without sacrificing style or features.

Samsung Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator — $949 off

1 of 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung 25 1
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung 25 2
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung 25 3

The looks have it. The popular Samsung Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator has a whopping 25.5-cubic foot capacity. The pull-out freezer compartment located below the armoire-style fridge doors also holds the ice maker, saving refrigerator shelf space. In addition to six door-mounted gallon-sized storage bins for large containers, the fridge has adjustable spill-proof glass shelves. There also a full-width pantry drawer with its own temperature control.

Samsung slashed this fridge’s $2448 list price for the Presidents’ Day event. You can buy the Samsung Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator for just $1,499 from February 14 to 20.

Buy Now

Dyson Technology Home Vacuums

Dyson made its name with innovative technology development. The company manufactures several forms of both wired and cordless vacuums, but its cordless stick vacs impress everyone.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum — $100 off

1 of 7
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 7
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 6
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 5
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 4
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 3
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 2
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung cyclone v10 absolute cordless stick vacuum 1

The story has it that after Dyson saw how much suction power the battery-powered V10 vac produced, the head of the company ordered no more work on new wired vacuum cleaners. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum is lightweight, versatile and comes with powered attachments for nearly any home surface cleaning job. Depending on the accessory attached, the Cyclone V10 is rated for up to 60 minutes of full power vacuuming. This model also quickly transforms into a handheld.

Normally priced at $699, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Bagless Stick Vacuum is just $599 during the Presidents’ Day sale.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
