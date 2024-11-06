 Skip to main content
These LumiCharge smart lamps make excellent multi-purpose gifts — they’re also on sale

lumicharge smart desk lamp lighting deals november 2024 girl playing guitar near
Some of the coolest gifts are multi-functional. Allow me to explain. Quirky gifts are great, but gifts that actually provide value to the person you’re giving them to are even better. Multi-functional gift ideas, or gadgets, and gizmos that achieve more than one task are always a great choice. Take the LumiCharge smart desk lamps, for example. They’re smart lamps, sure, but they also incorporate other features like a mobile phone charger, Bluetooth speaker, app controls, and beyond. They’re more than just desk or table lamps, they provide value. So, why am I talking about this?

Right now, a bevy of LumiCharge smart lamps and devices are on sale, for some incredible prices, and now’s a great time to pick up some gifts before the holidays or treat yourself to something nice. To provide some examples, the LumiCharge II smart desk lamp with a universal phone charger is only $59, down from $120, saving you $61. Or, the Lumi Chill collapsible ice bucket and Bluetooth speaker is only $35, down from $50, saving you $15. If you’re scrambling to think of some gifts, I recommend checking out the sale.

What LumiCharge smart lamps and smart devices are on sale?

LumiCharge smart lamp on wooden table charging devices
LumiCharge

Imagine a lamp you can put on your nightstand that also charges your phone wirelessly. Or, a multi-device wireless charging dock that can power up three to four of your devices at once, including a smartwatch, phone, and earbuds. How about an ice bucket that keeps your drinks cold, while also playing music and livening up the party with some LED lights? All of these devices are available through LumiCharge, exactly as described, and they’re all on sale.

From a premium desk lamp with a built-in wireless charger to a magnetic wireless charger four-in-one dock and night light, LumiCharge has thought of almost everything here. More importantly, all of these options are on sale, at heavy discounts, and make fantastic gifts. Whether you’re giving to friends and family, a colleague, or grabbing something for a gift exchange, you’re not just giving them a smart lamp. Really, you’re gifting a multi-functional device with a ton of added value. Okay, the Bluetooth speaker and cooler combo might be a novelty, but it’s still pretty damn cool.

The question then becomes more about who you’re going to be giving these items to. I say everyone you can, because why not? Prices start as low as $20 — for a 3-in-1 phone charging dock — and stretch up to $70 for a 5-in-1 smart lamp. But make no mistake about it, everything you can browse in this sale is discounted. If you haven’t already, go take a peek, you won’t regret it. And it’s a great way to get some holiday shopping done early, too.

