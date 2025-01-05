 Skip to main content
Lymow shows off robotic lawn mower with mulching blades, tracked treads at CES

The Lymow One cutting through grass.
Lymow
Lymow is hoping to shake up the robotic lawn mower industry later this year with the Lymow One — an upcoming mower equipped with mulching blades and unique tracked treads. The team’s goal is to “fully replace traditional mowers,” making your lawn maintenance routine easier than ever before. The Lymow One was on full display at CES 2025, and it boasts an impressive list of stats that make it a smart home gadget to watch ahead of its launch in April.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Lymow One is its mowing deck, which houses professional-grade mulching blades. These are common on ride-on and traditional lawnmowers and should provide a better cut than the metal sheet swing blades found on many other robotic lawn mowers. The two blades are powered by a brushless motor capable of a peak output of 1,200 watts (spinning them at 6,000 RPM and cutting at a width of 16 inches). In other words, it should have no problem cutting through even the most overgrown of backyards.

To navigate your property, the Lymow One is equipped with Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning and Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (VSLAM) technology. This means you don’t need to install cumbersome boundary wires and can easily map your property or set up “Restricted Zones” for it to avoid.

The Lymow One working in an overgrown yard.
Lymow

You’ll also find multiple sensors inside the robot to prevent unexpected collisions and a safety sensor that can stop the blades in under a second if the robot is picked up off the ground.

Along with accurately mapping your yard, the sensors allow the Lymow One to create gorgeous striped patterns throughout your yard, much like a traditional mower. There’s even the option to adjust the overlap between stripes to create checkerboard and diamond grid patterns.

Powering the mower forward is a tracked tread propulsion system, which allows it to navigate rough terrain and clear obstacles up to 2 inches tall. The tread and motor allow it to climb slopes up to 45 degrees, and it has enough power to cut up to 0.23 acres per hour and up to 1.73 acres per day (the device will need to charge after cutting just over 0.50 acres).

All those features come at a price — the Lymow One is expected to cost $2,999. Preorders are now available at the Lymow website. You can also check out our roundup of the best robot lawn mowers for alternatives.

