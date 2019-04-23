Digital Trends
Smart Home

Grocery shopping wreaks greater havoc on the environment than meal kits

Bruce Brown
By

If you enjoy the convenience of home-delivered meal kits, but experience a twinge of guilt when you dispose of the copious packaging material, a recent study by the University of Michigan (U-M) should ease your conscience.

According to the U-M researchers, when they compared meals prepared from ingredients bought at a grocery store to meal kits, the grocery store meals produced one-third more greenhouse gas emissions than the meal kits.

In the U-M study, published in the scientific journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling, faculty and graduate students from the Center for Sustainable Systems in the School for Environment and Sustainability calculated the accumulated carbon footprint of every step in food and meal production, from the farm to the landfill.

The culprit in the environmental offense of meal prepping with grocery-store ingredients is food waste.

“Meal kits are designed for minimal food waste,” says Shelie Miller, senior author of the study. “So, while the packaging is typically worse for meal kits,” Miller continued, “it’s not the packaging that matters most. It’s food waste and transportation logistics that cause the most important differences in the environmental impacts of these two delivery mechanisms.”

Hello Fresh and Blue Apron were among the pioneers in meal kit home delivery services, an industry that grew almost 22% to an estimated $3.1 billion in sales in 2018, according to research company Packaged Facts.

The U-M researchers bought the ingredients for five two-person meals from Blue Apron and a grocery store. The main dish for the five meals included salmon, cheeseburgers, chicken, pasta, and salad. Greenhouse gas estimates from previous studies, measured in carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per meal (CO2e/meal), were calculated for each meal including packaging. The calculations encompassed agricultural production, packaging production, distribution, supply chain losses, consumption, and waste generation.

There was a 33% difference between the emissions from meals prepared with food kits and grocery store ingredients. The average food kit meal scored 6.1 kg CO2e/meal, and the average grocery store meal measured 8.1 kg CO2e/meal.

Household food waste was higher for grocery store meals than the pre-portioned meal kits, but there was more packaging waste from the meal kits.

“We took a close look at the tradeoff between increased packaging and decreased food waste with meal kits, and our results are likely to be a surprise to many, since meal kits tend to get a bad environmental rap due to their packaging,” said Miller.

“Even though it may seem like that pile of cardboard generated from a Blue Apron or Hello Fresh subscription is incredibly bad for the environment,” Miller continued, “that extra chicken breast bought from the grocery store that gets freezer-burned and finally gets thrown out is much worse, because of all the energy and materials that had to go into producing that chicken breast in the first place.”

Last-mile emissions also factor in the lower environmental cost with meal kits. Meal kits delivered to homes by trucks on routes with many deliveries split the delivery cost while grocery store trips with personal vehicles result in the store-bought ingredients bearing the entire cost of the trip.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Anker sale blasts prices on electric pressure washers and leaf blowers
Cilmeworks Plan to fight Climate Change | Troubleshooting Earth
Emerging Tech

Climeworks wants to clean the atmosphere with a fleet of truck-sized vacuums

Using machines that resemble jet engines, Climeworks wants to fight climate change by extracting CO2 from thin air. The gas can then be sold to carbonated drink and agriculture companies, or sequestered underground.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
is lab grown meat real life or it just delicious fantasy cultured beef 02
Emerging Tech

Burgers are just the beginning: Embracing the future of lab-grown everything

You’ve almost certainly heard of the 'farm to fork' movement, but what about 'lab to table'? Welcome to the fast-evolving world of lab-grown meat. Is this the future of food as we know it?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
instant pot duo mini amazon deal duo3qt
Deals

Amazon drops a killer Instant Pot deal, with prices under $60

Instant Pots are the popular kitchen device known for making cooking easier and faster. Thinking of finally getting yourself one? Amazon dropped the price of the Instant Pot Duo Mini. Prepare delicious meals this Easter Sunday with this…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iglucraft tiny homes david beckham i copy
News

This hybrid tiny home sauna gives hotbox a whole new meaning

Tiny homes seem to come in all shapes and forms these days, and Igluhuts are no exception. While the homes look more like a hobbit might come out of one on the outside, inside, there's a modern and sleek look aimed at relaxation and…
Posted By Clayton Moore
smart home security breach protection oregon california 29723649810 7bc6eb78a7 k
Smart Home

Can new laws protect you from smart home security breaches?

To help combat smart home data breaches, state and federal lawmakers are exploring ways to protect consumers. California, Oregon, and members of the U.S. Senate all have proposals to protect people's data.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Leaf Grow Box
Smart Home

Grow it, cook it, smoke it: Marijuana tech gadgets for your home and kitchen

Legal marijuana consumers buy around six marijuana products each month. Some of the products we found look like something out of a stoner sci-fi movie. Check out this collection of marijuana tech.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
kasa smart plug review wi fi kp400 002
Smart Home

Power on and off: Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link brings weatherproof smarts

The Kasa Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug grants remote control of two outlets in an IP-64 weather resistant housing. Simple and straightforward, this smart plug is a great fit for summer lighting.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon lowers echo dot price adds free smart plug 3rd gen 1000x662
Smart Home

Alexa, how much do you weigh? Questions unlock voice assistant's Easter eggs

Sometimes all we really need is someone to talk to, which is why we've rounded up the best (read: funniest) Easter eggs currently embedded within Amazon's virtual assistant. Apparently, Alexa knows more than you might think.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
zillow 3d home tours iphone capture
Smart Home

Virtually walk through dream homes with Zillow’s new A.I.-powered 3D home tours

Home sellers and real estate agents listing properties on Zillow's home marketplace now can add 3D tours for free to their listings. Zillow 3D Home uses artificial intelligence to create tours with 360-degree panoramic photos.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Volta_Free_EV_Charging_Station_with_intercharge_Logo-1
Cars

Where to go when your EV is low: Rich neighborhoods have most charging stations

If you're running low on juice in your electric vehicle, head for the rich part of town. A survey by Realtor.com found median home list prices in the 20 U.S. ZIP codes with the most EV charging stations were 2.6 times the national average.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sonos - Google-Assistant
Smart Home

Google has tips for making your smart home more eco-friendly

Google is announcing new integrations for Google Assistant with energy and water-saving devices for Earth Day. The company is also offering tips on how to cut down on your energy bill.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best-Google-Home-Games
Smart Home

These are the 13 best games to play on your new Google Home

Google Home is a handy device, but did you know you can play games with it? There are a ton to play, and we tested them all. Here are some of favorites that you can play on your Google Home device.
Posted By Erika Rawes