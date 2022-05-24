Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Best mattress deals today

While Memorial Day is an incredibly significant American holiday marked by long weekends and barbecues spent with family, it is also the most important holiday of the year if you’re in the market for a brand new mattress, thanks to the Memorial Day sales the three-day weekend brings. The shopping bonanza is particularly good for those looking for a new mattress, with all of the leading manufacturers like Casper and Nectar holding their own Memorial Day mattress sales.

No matter your budget, there is a mattress on sale with your name on it. We spend one-third of our lives sleeping, so why not be as cozy, comfortable, and supported as possible during those hours? Protect your body for the hours your awake by rewarding it with quality sleep each and every night. Check out some of these fantastic Memorial Day mattress sales and remember that endless nights of better sleep are just a few clicks and free shipping away.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales: Today’s Best Deals

Casper Snug Memory Foam Mattress — From $195

Why Buy

Low-profile

Affordable

Two layers of memory foam

Ships within one to two days

One of the most affordable mattresses on the market, Casper’s The 2019 Snug Mattress is not to be underestimated. Formerly sold at Target stores, this entry-level model is wildly popular and has everything you could possibly look for in a low-profile, memory foam mattress that won’t break the bank.

Casper’s The 2019 Snug Mattress consists of two layers of soft memory foam. The bottom layer was designed to provide you with comfortable support all night long, while the top layer is made from breathable, open-cell foam that was selected with the intention of keeping you cool while you snooze. This no-frills, tried-and-true mattress is selling out pretty quickly; however, there are still several sizes of Casper’s The 2019 Snug Mattress still in stock. Casper ships this mattress for free within a one- to two-day window, so a brand-new, upgraded sleep space is only a few days away.

Casper is so confident in their product that they offer a 10-year limited warranty on The 2019 Snug Mattress, so you can rest assured. This mattress is also the ideal depth for standard fitted sheets, so while you can totally choose to upgrade your bedding at the same time you upgrade your mattress, it’s also an option to keep using the super cozy bedding you already have. Each day the way that we feel is in part the product of how we’ve slept the night before. If you aren’t getting the sleep of your dreams, it’s time to take the plunge and upgrade your mattress. The good news is that even if you are on a tight budget, Casper’s got you covered with The 2019 Snug Mattress.

Casper Essential Memory Foam Mattress — From $336

Why Buy

Three layers of foam support

Five-year limited mattress warranty

Made from breathable materials

Affordable

A step up from Casper’s entry-level The 2019 Snug Mattress, Casper’s Essential Mattress prides itself on being everything you need in a mattress at a wildly low price. If you are considering a new mattress and you want to go beyond the base model while staying within your budget, Casper’s Essential Mattress is certainly worth your consideration.

The Essential Mattress was designed with three layers of plush, durable foam: one for support, one for breathability, and one for bounce. Casper’s memory foam was engineered to support pressure points and cradle your body while you sleep, protecting your joints, neck, and back. The Essential Mattress’s open-cell design and breathable materials help you to stay cool throughout the night, making night sweats a thing of the past. A layer of base foam reinforces those cozy top layers and adds extra durability from the bottom up. It’s pretty much impossible not to have a good night’s sleep with Casper’s Essential Mattress.

Every Casper mattress comes with free shipping and best of all, it ships within one to two days, so you don’t have to wait very long to have instantly improved sleep. Casper’s Essential Mattress comes complete with a five-year limited mattress warranty, so you’ll have peace of mind that your mattress is protected. Just like The 2019 Snug Mattress, Casper’s Essential Mattress is the perfect depth to fit all standard sheets, so you can keep using your favorite soft bedding when your brand-new mattress arrives. Casper’s Essential Mattress is selling out quickly; however, most sizes are still in stock, so if you are considering upgrading your sleep with this super affordable option, don’t wait too long to add to cart.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399

Why Buy

365-night home trial

Five layers of premium materials

Designed for maximum airflow

Forever warranty

If you’re in search of a high-quality memory foam mattress at a super reasonable price, Nectar should be at the top of your list. Their entry-level bestselling mattress delivers a cozy, snoozy sleep to back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and side sleepers alike.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress comes in all six standard sizes and currently ships in two to four business days with a bundle of accessories that includes a cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector. The mattress is made up of five layers of premium materials that will have you sleeping like a baby from the very first night. The bottom layer is comprised of a shift-resistant lower cover, which keeps your mattress together no matter how much you move around or even jump up and down on it. The stay-stable base layer, which consists of 7 inches of standard foam, is on top of the lower cover and was engineered for comfort and for supporting all of the layers above it. The dynamic support layer is in the middle and is made of 2 inches of dynamically adjusting foam responsible for bounce back. Above that is Nectar’s smart layer, which is made of 3 inches of gel-infused memory foam complete with phase-change material. The top layer is Nectar’s quilted, cool cover, a breathable poly-blend fabric that helps to ensure maximum airflow throughout the night.

The Nectar mattress comes with a 365-night home trial, giving you an entire year to see why this is one of the most beloved memory foam mattresses in the game. It comes with a Forever Warranty, so Nectar has got your back as long as you’ve got the mattress.

Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress — From $499

Why Buy

10 inches of memory foam

Phase-change material

Motion isolation

100-night trial

For over 100 years, Sealy has been practically synonymous with mattresses. Cocoon by Sealy’s The Chill Mattress is Sealy’s latest memory foam mattress and it definitely carries on Sealy’s legacy. Made from 10 inches of solid foam, The Chill Mattress delivers motion isolation while you and your partner sleep. This low-profile, ultra-sleek mattress was made to contour your body and support you all night long.

Cocoon by Sealy’s Perfect Fit memory foam adapts to your unique body shape. Whether you are a back sleeper, a side sleeper, or a stomach sleeper, The Chill Mattress is super supportive. The Chill Mattress’s stretch-knit cover is made with Sealy’s own Phase Change Material, which absorbs and dissipates heat, making sure you fall asleep fast and stay cool throughout the night.

The Chill Mattress ships for free and comes with a 100-night trial, so you have plenty of time to test it out before you have to commit. It also fits perfectly with any kind of bed frame or base, including Sealy’s own Cocoon Foundation or Ease Power Base. Right now, each Cocoon by Sealy mattress purchase ships with a pillow and sheets gift bundle. In addition to being chic and extra cozy, The Chill Memory Foam Mattress won’t break the bank. There’s a reason Sealy has been around for years and is still going strong.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress — From $599

Why Buy

Antimicrobial copper gel memory foam

Ultra-cool sleep

Variable support

120-night trial

If staying cool while you sleep is high on your priority list, look no further than Layla’s Memory Foam Mattress. The only mattress to make the list infused with copper, Layla’s Memory Foam Mattress was rated 2022’s Best Cooling Mattress by Forbes and Best Mattress Overall by US News. Layla’s unique foams dampen motion, so no matter how much you move around throughout the night, your partner will never be disturbed.

Layla uses their signature copper-infused memory foam to provide you with unparalleled variable support. The copper gel in the foam reacts to pressure with a firming response, so it remains soft, hugging and contouring your body while providing impeccable support around deep compression areas where you require it the most. The other major benefit of copper-infused gel foam is that copper particles are extremely conductive, making it easier for your mattress to carry heat away from your body quickly, providing you with the coolest sleep ever. On top of that, copper is naturally antimicrobial, creating an antimicrobial barrier that stops odor-causing bacteria in its tracks, keeping your mattress super fresh.

Just when you thought Layla’s Memory Foam Mattress could not possibly get any more sophisticated, think again. This mattress is flippable, giving you the option to choose between soft and firm on a whim. It’s essentially like having two mattresses in one. As if you needed any more reasons to take a shot on the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, they also include two free pillows with every Layla Memory Foam Mattress purchase. Even if you return your mattress during the 120-night trial that accompanies every Layla mattress, the memory foam pillows are yours to keep. Giving Layla a try means you have nothing to lose and, at the very least, two free pillows to gain.

Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress — From $645

Why Now

Open-cell cooling technology

Two layers of foam

Bounce back support

Great for back and stomach sleepers

There’s a reason why Tuft & Needle’s T&N Original Mattress has over 30,000 rave reviews. This super-plush mattress is constructed from two layers of high-quality memory foam. The top layer is made of 3 inches of T&N Adaptive foam, which is Tuft & Needle’s super durable, patented foam blend. T&N Adaptive foam contours to your body, relieving pressure points and keeping supported all through the night. Tuft & Needle’s Open-Cell Cooling Technology increases air circulation within the mattress, making sure you stay cool while you rest.

The bounce-back support provided by the T&N Original Mattress is so advanced that it prevents deep body impressions from forming over time. This is the go-to mattress if you are a stomach or back sleeper, and every Tuft & Needle mattress comes with a 100-night trial, so you have plenty of time to test it out before making a forever commitment. Once you do commit to this mattress, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty, so you’re covered for whatever comes your way. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress ships for free in one to two business days, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this deal, mattress gratification is about as instant as it gets.

Saatva Classic Hybrid Mattress — From $687

Why Buy

Super-durable dual-coil design

Patented Lumbar Zone Technology

3-inch Euro pillow top

Naturally breathable organic cotton cover

Saatva has reinvented the traditional spring mattress in a way that is nothing short of innovative. Available in eight sizes, two heights, and three different levels of firmness, there is guaranteed to be a Saatva Classic Mattress that is the perfect fit for each and every sleeper. Pair The Classic Mattress with any of Saatva’s ultra-stylish bed frames for the instant sleep of your dreams. The Classic Mattress is treated with Saatva’s exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment to stop bacteria, mildew, and mold from growing, keeping your mattress fresh and clean.

Saatva’s Classic Mattress is their most popular innerspring mattress and it isn’t difficult to see the appeal. It’s complete with super-plush layers for maximum comfort, but it also provides the responsive feel of a traditional innerspring mattress. This mattress is sag-proof thanks to its dual-coil design, made from recycled carbon steel that’s been tempered three times to ensure maximum durability. Thanks to Saatva’s patented Lumbar Zone Technology, your spine will be perfectly aligned all night like no matter your preferred sleep position. The 3-inch Euro pillow top is super soft, designed to deliver pressure-point relief, and the natural organic cotton cover works alongside the dual-coil design to increase airflow and disperse body heat while you sleep.

Saatva is so sure that their Classic Mattress is the one that you have been dreaming about that they are offering a 365-night home trial. That means you have an entire year to test drive this mattress and if you don’t absolutely love it, you’ll get your money back. The Saatva Classic mattress comes with free in-room delivery and setup and if you have an old mattress and foundation that need to be removed, don’t worry about it because Saatva will take care of that for you, too. Every Saatva mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, so you are set for life. Literally. Thousands of five-star reviews cannot be wrong. Take advantage of Saatva’s Memorial Day sale before it’s over or risk missing out on the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress — From $699

Why Buy

14-inch height

Lifetime warranty

365-night home trial

Maximum support

If you are not yet familiar with The Dream Cloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress, you are missing out. This mattress is designed to give you the coolest sleep you’ve ever had with the most support. Dream Cloud undeniably earns its name with this one.

The Dream Cloud’s Luxury Hybrid Mattress is an impressive 14 inches tall, courtesy of five layers of luxury memory foam. The bottom layer is made from a targeted-support coil layer that consists of innerspring, individually wrapped coils made to adapt to your body. The base layer comes next, and it is super durable, designed to ensure that everything above it is operating at peak performance. In the middle is Dream Cloud’s “Sink-In-Just-Right” Layer, which ensures that you’ll sink into your mattress without feeling as if you’ve been swallowed alive. Second from the top sits the pressure-relief comfort layer, made with gel memory foam that contours to your own unique shape. On top, you’ll find Dream Cloud’s “Soft-To-The-Touch” cover made from quilted foam and cashmere. The luxury packed into this hybrid mattress is just about endless.

Each Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress ships with several bonus accessories, including a mattress protector, sheet set, and cooling pillow to make your sleep that much dreamier. If you’re considering this mattress, you have 365 nights to make up your mind, thanks to Dream Cloud’s 365-night trial. Every mattress comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured. Dream Cloud offers free shipping and free returns as well as no contact delivery, so you have little to lose and so much to gain by taking the plunge into this super luxurious, ultra-supportive mattress.

Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress — From $999

Why Buy

Rated 2022’s Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment

15 inches tall

Uses AirFoamICE for a cool night’s sleep

Patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils

It’s plain to see why the Nolah Evolution 15-inch is Nolah’s number one best-selling mattress. This ultra-high-tech hybrid mattress was rated 2022’s Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment. At 15-inches thick, the Nolah Evolution 15-inch lies at the crossroads of high-tech and luxury comfort. This mattress uses Nolah’s signature AirFoam and also contains an extra cooling graphite-infused AirFoamICE, delivering you the absolute coolest night’s sleep you’ve ever had. The mattress’s high thermal conductivity Euro topper works alongside its cool touch cover to draw heat away from the body and the breathable border gusset dissipates excess heat.

Nolahs’ patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils provide targeted relief at the body’s most common pressure points, making your sleep more than peaceful; it’s regenerative. The coils are divided into three groups and each coil is individually wrapped, which is how they are able to effortlessly respond to movement and weight distribution. Nolah’s Evolution mattress aligns your spine perfectly whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side.

Nolah’s Evolution mattress is as durable as it is high-tech. The Evolution 15-inch is reinforced with seven-layer construction, including a recycled plant fiber foundation layer that stabilizes the support coils. The mattress core is encased by E.D.G.E. high-density foam grid, which provides edge support in addition to increasing durability overall. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the Nolah Evolution 15-inch mattress is made to last.

Helix Midnight Luxe Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,099

Why Buy

Side sleeper pressure point relief

Zoned lumbar support

Premium quilted pillow top

Two free pillows

If you’re a side sleeper and you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, look no further than the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress. This high-quality luxury mattress comes with zoned lumbar support, which delivers enhanced contouring. The Midnight Luxe Mattress is the perfect fit for side sleepers, especially those who are prone to toss and turn throughout the night. This mattress’s luxe memory foam provides pressure point relief for your hips and shoulders, helping you sleep more deeply.

When you purchase the Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, you have the choice between two cooling covers. You can choose the ultra-breathable, moisture-wicking TENCEL cover, which was engineered with maximum airflow in mind, or Helix’s GlacioTex Cooling Cover, which singlehandedly draws heat away from your body, keeping you as comfortable as you are cozy all night long. Both options are hypoallergenic. The mattress’s premium quilted pillow top delivers you the highest level of hotel-quality comfort.

The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is 2 inches taller than Helix’s standard mattress, making your slumber that much cozier. It is CertiPUR-US certified, which means that your Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is guaranteed to be free from harmful chemicals. Best of all, every Helix mattress comes with a 10- to 15-year warranty, two free pillows as an added bonus, and they are all made in the USA. If you’re on the fence, remember that Helix offers free shipping within the U.S. and no-contact delivery. Take advantage of their 100-night sleep trial before making up your mind, but it’s pretty safe to say that once you fall asleep on your Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, there’s no turning back.

Tempur-Adapt Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,699

Why Buy

Pressure relief

Motion absorption

Adaptive support

90-night trial

It’s pretty safe to say that nobody does high-end luxury sleep quite like Tempur-Pedic. Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Adapt, the most highly recommended bed in America, only serves to reinforce Tempur-Pedic’s status. Of course, Tempur-Pedic is no small investment, but if you are in the business of having the absolute best sleep of your life, it’s one that is totally worth it.

First of all, the Tempur-Adapt Mattress was engineered to adapt and respond to your weight, shape, and temperature throughout the night while you sleep, providing you with personalized comfort. Tempur-Adapt was made to relieve pressure, so back, neck, and joint pain sufferers rejoice! The force of your body and its pressure points are fully absorbed by the mattress, which leads to a more restful, deep sleep. Partners who share a bed can benefit most of all from Tempur-Adapt’s motion absorption, which isolates movements and motions in bed throughout the night so that you can sleep undisturbed, no matter how much your partner may move around.

It’s virtually impossible to imagine that anyone could ever be disappointed with the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress, but it is accompanied by a 90-night trial just in case. Tempur-Pedic also offers complimentary white glove delivery and a 10-year warranty on their mattresses, so worrying about an issue with your mattress will be one less thing to keep you up at night. If you are thinking about getting the Tempur-Adapt mattress, chances are that it is an investment you absolutely will not regret.

