Best Milwaukee Prime Day deals: drills, saws, sanders and more

By
A Milwaukee power tool in action.
Milwaukee

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve homed in on some specific areas that you’re likely to want to buy from. Right now, we’re checking out all the best Milwaukee Prime Day deals so you can save big on some highly sought after power tools. If you’re keen to keep on top of your home renovation projects, you’ll be delighted with how well these tools work. Besides listing all the best deals, we’re also on hand with some key advice on what to consider when buying new power tools from Milwaukee.

Best Milwaukee power tool Prime Day deals

Milwaukee is a well respected power tool brand and it seemingly makes everything you could ever wish to own. That means plenty of impact wrenches, multitools, impact drivers, utility knives, and anything else you can think of too. Right down to blowers and lights, Milwaukee has you covered. Here are the best Milwaukee power tool Prime Day deals.

  • Milwaukee M12 cordless hammer drill/driver —
  • Milwaukee M12 cutoff tool —
  • Milwaukee M18 hackzall —
  • Milwaukee M12 ratchet tool —
  • Milwaukee M18 random orbit sander —
  • Milwaukee M18 jig saw —
  • Milwaukee M18 cordless router —

Best Milwaukee accessory Prime Day deals

Besides the core power tools, there are also plenty of Milwaukee accessory Prime Day deals. These can be a set of screwdrivers, socket set, or anything else that can add to the experience you’re already gaining from Milwaukee. Here are the best accessories on sale right now.

  • Milwaukee M12 wall mount battery holder —
  • Milwaukee M18 LED work light —
  • Hard storage case for Milwaukee M12 —
  • Ecarke cordless fan for Milwaukee M18 —
  • Fayeey 18-volt battery 2-pack for Milwaukee M18 —

How to choose Milwaukee tools on Prime Day

Perhaps the most important thing to think about before buying any Milwaukee power tools is what do you plan on doing with them? Do you have a specific project in mind? Are you looking to kit out your new home with great power tools for future plans? Do you simply feel like you need to finally own some ‘proper’ power tools like a good drill? Think about all of this. If you’re nuts about home renovation projects and being self sufficient, mostly anything might be a good bet in the Milwaukee Prime Day deals but you may have something specific in mind so focus on that.

From there, think about what you can afford. Even in the sales, Milwaukee power tools aren’t cheap because they’re well made and premium in every way. If you can’t afford much, focus on something that can fulfil multiple roles like an impact driver or a multitool. If you can afford more, focus on buying a couple of effective power tools for your plans. You get the idea — focus on quality but gradually add more power tools as you go along.

If you’re keen to kit your home out with great power tools, don’t forget accessories too. These accessories can make a huge difference such as by adding more socket options or simply giving you more screwdrivers to use. Alongside that, think about how a heavy duty vacuum cleaner can be perfect for cleaning up wood shavings rather than you having to rely on your home device. Also, consider buying storage containers and racks to keep everything safe. Everything about Milwaukee is a strong investment.

Milwaukee tools all use the same battery so it’s also a smart move to buy some extra extended capacity batteries. That way, you’ll always have plenty of charge made available to you so there’s lots of flexibility here. Things like safety glasses and lights can be easy to overlook but if you want to be serious about your home renovation plans, they can make a huge difference. Don’t be afraid to seek out the optional extras while everything is on sale.

How we chose these Milwaukee Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re doing. Every day of the year, we look for awesome deals and that includes general power tool deals as well as Milwaukee deals. Because of that, we know the history behind the prices. We can spot if a deal is something we’ve seen before or simply an incremental price cut. That way, we can focus on delivering you the absolute best Milwaukee Prime Day deals. You know the ones — the ones that are truly worth you rushing towards without even thinking if it’s worth it or not because you know it is.

Related to that, we only feature Milwaukee Prime Day deals that are genuinely worth owning. We’re talking items that we would tell our friends and family about, or that we might buy ourselves. After all, a good deal is only a good deal if it’s something worth owning. We make sure to feature all the best Milwaukee Prime Day deals that we would love to have in our own home.

We check back on these deals regularly so any time a price change occurs, you’ll see it here. That way you don’t need to look around on major retailers for yourself. We’ve got you covered right here in one neat place.

