 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This portable tire inflator is super cheap, and it’s not even Prime Day yet

By
Milwaukee
Milwaukee

Many Prime members are probably scouring Amazon for discounts on popular appliances, electronics and home essentials. But for those looking for something more unique and niche, there are a ton of deals on products you might normally not think of purchasing. Right now, the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is on sale for $89. You can score 40% off this tire inflator which will help save you time and energy when an emergency strikes. This is one of the best Prime Day tire inflator deals happening right now, saving you a total of $66. Keep reading to learn more about this tire inflator and why it is worth your money!

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator

You will never have to worry about getting stranded on the side of the road because of a bad tire once you own this device. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire inflator offers a fast and cordless tire inflation process in just one minute. It can fill an LT truck tire in under four minutes, making it extremely efficient and reliable. Its high-efficiency pump and motor offer a true 120 PSI capability and its small size makes it easy to throw right in the trunk of your car.

The compact device is weather and impact-resistant with a reinforced cage so it can be used in any situation, rain or shine. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator is perfect for those with multiple cars, trucks, RVs, lawnmowers or bicycles that are constantly in use. It is extremely easy to use but does not come with a battery or charger, those two add-ons must be purchased separately. This is a great and must-have product to take on road trips, and camping and hiking excursions where you need to be prepared for whatever comes your way.

Now is the perfect time to invest in a tire inflator. You can find some of the best portable tire inflators in 2024 on sale during Prime Day, including the Milwaukee M12 Compact. Grab this small and sturdy device for just $93, to ease your mind during a road trip or long journey.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that loves a good deal. She writes about everything from beauty and fashion…
The 2024 Amazon Echo Spot is on sale in a surprise early Prime Day deal
Amazon Echo Spot on a table.

Amazon Prime Day is all about receiving discounts on coveted electronics and appliances. Prime Members should be taking advantage of the deals and steals during this two-day extravaganza. This year, Amazon has kicked off its annual summer event by revamping and updating one of its most popular products. Amazon revives the Echo Spot with a new look ahead of Prime Day, giving customers a new and exciting version of the smart alarm clock. And right now, you can get up to 44% off this new device that will streamline your everyday life. Keep reading to learn why the Amazon Echo Spot is the perfect new addition to your home.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Spot
The new Amazon Echo Spot is about to change your sleeping habits. It can help you wake up, wind down and fall asleep faster with clear vocals and big vibrant sound. This device allows you to set up an Alexa routine that gently wakes you up with gradual light and soft music that will help kickstart your day. You can personalize the Amazon Echo Spot with your favorite clock face and fun colors, depending on your mood or preferences.

Read more
Best Blink Prime Day deals: The Blink Mini is half off today
Blink Mini Indoor 1080p wireless security camera on a counter showing video capture on an Echo Show display.

There are some fantastic Prime Day deals around to the point that it can feel overwhelming to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve taken the time to pick out some great Blink Prime Day deals for anyone looking to keep their home more secure for less. Below, you’ll find all the best Prime Day security camera deals along with some buying advice on what to consider before buying anything Blink-related. Take a look below and see how you can save, all without needing to go searching for yourself.
Best Blink camera Prime Day deals

Blink Mini 2 camera --
Blink Video Doorbell camera --
Blink Outdoor 4 camera --
Blink wired floodlight camera --
Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera --

Read more
Best Philips Hue Prime Day deals: discounts on smart lights
A TV with ambient backlighting from Philips Hue.

If you want to spice up your home with customizable smart lights, you're going to want to take advantage of this year's Philips Hue Prime Day deals. There's always a lot of demand for Prime Day deals on smart home devices, and we expect the same interest in the smart light strips and smart light bulbs of Philips Hue. We don't think these offers will last long though -- Philips Hue deals on regular days sell out quickly, so bargains during the shopping holiday will expire much faster.
Best Philips Hue strips Prime Day deals

Light strips are flexible design choices for your home that you can place outdoors, behind appliances, or underneath furniture. If these are the smart lights that you need, you should check out the available Philips Hue strips Prime Day deals. You'll be able to get the length that you need at an affordable price because of the shopping holiday's discounts, and since they're easy to set up and customize, you'll be able to carry out your vision without any hassle.

Read more