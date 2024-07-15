Many Prime members are probably scouring Amazon for discounts on popular appliances, electronics and home essentials. But for those looking for something more unique and niche, there are a ton of deals on products you might normally not think of purchasing. Right now, the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is on sale for $89. You can score 40% off this tire inflator which will help save you time and energy when an emergency strikes. This is one of the best Prime Day tire inflator deals happening right now, saving you a total of $66. Keep reading to learn more about this tire inflator and why it is worth your money!

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator

You will never have to worry about getting stranded on the side of the road because of a bad tire once you own this device. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire inflator offers a fast and cordless tire inflation process in just one minute. It can fill an LT truck tire in under four minutes, making it extremely efficient and reliable. Its high-efficiency pump and motor offer a true 120 PSI capability and its small size makes it easy to throw right in the trunk of your car.

The compact device is weather and impact-resistant with a reinforced cage so it can be used in any situation, rain or shine. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator is perfect for those with multiple cars, trucks, RVs, lawnmowers or bicycles that are constantly in use. It is extremely easy to use but does not come with a battery or charger, those two add-ons must be purchased separately. This is a great and must-have product to take on road trips, and camping and hiking excursions where you need to be prepared for whatever comes your way.

Now is the perfect time to invest in a tire inflator. You can find some of the best portable tire inflators in 2024 on sale during Prime Day, including the Milwaukee M12 Compact. Grab this small and sturdy device for just $93, to ease your mind during a road trip or long journey.