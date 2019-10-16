Molekule’s new Air Mini purifier cleans the air with light

According to the American Lung Association, more than four in 10 people in the United States live in counties that have unhealthy air conditions. Further, according to the World Health Organization it is estimated that 90% of people worldwide breathe polluted air. With this in mind, Molekule, a company that focuses on creating home air purifying systems, has released a new, compact system. The Air Mini is only 12 inches high, 8.26 inches in diameter, and weighs just over seven pounds. Though it is small for an air purifying system, it can clean air in up to 250 square feet of space every 60 minutes and can remove a wide array of indoor pollutants from the air, including viruses, allergens, mold and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

“Governmental agencies and scientists alike have been warning us for decades of worsening indoor air quality, and about the impact it’s having on our health,” said Dilip Goswami, CEO of Molekule. “As these issues worsen, we need a vastly more effective air purification technology to ensure people are breathing safe and healthy air in their homes. Molekule Air Mini destroys pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, ozone, and VOCs, commonly found in indoor air, dramatically improving indoor air quality.”

The Air Mini features Molekule’s patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which was developed by Dr. Yogi Goswami with research started at the University of Florida 20 years ago in hopes of helping his son’s asthma. The process uses photoelectrochemical oxidation (oxidation triggered by light) to clean the air. Molekule says that the system is superior to HEPA filters used on other air purifying systems because it is more thorough. Particles can escape a HEPA filter because the particles are trapped, not destroyed. PECO, on the other hand, destroys particles.

“Air Mini enables us to reach even more people with the latest innovations in home air purification,” said Jaya Rao, COO of Molekule. “Customer feedback to date on our original product, Molekule Air, highlights the life-changing effects our PECO technology has on their health. Now with Air Mini, even more consumers can reap the benefits of our PECO technology, as it destroys indoor air pollutants and provides truly clean air.”

The Air Mini retails for $399 and is available for pre-order starting today.

Editors' Recommendations