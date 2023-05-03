If you’re working from home, you should consider taking advantage of standing desk deals like Monoprice’s offer on this WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk. Instead of $280, you’ll only have to pay $200 due to an $80 discount. A standing desk comes with a long list of benefits, and you can start enjoying them soon after you complete this purchase, but you need to hurry because the bargain will only last until the end of the day.

Why you should buy the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk

After buying from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk is the perfect spot to set up your new device. Sitting for prolonged periods of time lead to lower back problems and increased risk of different diseases, among other health concerns, but like the best standing desks, this one provides a solution that won’t affect your productivity. It features components with premium build quality, including a durable steel frame and a solid-core wood desktop, while the easy-to-understand assembly process will make sure that you won’t spend too much time putting the pieces together.

The WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk can go as low as 28.7 inches for when you’re sitting to as high as 48.4 inches for when you’re standing. You can easily adjust its height using simple up and down buttons on its control panel, with the desk moving at 1 inch per second. You can also use the programmable buttons to save up to four height settings, so you can quickly switch between them. There’s desk space of 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches as well as weight capacity of up to 110 lbs., which should be enough for everything that you may need for your daily workloads.

Avoid suffering from the problems that will be caused by sitting for several hours each day by buying the WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk. Originally $280, it’s currently available for just $200 after an $80 discount by Monoprice. There’s not much time left remaining to shop the offer, and there’s also the chance that it ends even earlier because stocks run out, so you’ll want to complete the purchase for the Monoprice motorized standing desk as fast as you can.

