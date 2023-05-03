 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

1-day deal slashes $80 off this electric motorized standing desk

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re working from home, you should consider taking advantage of standing desk deals like Monoprice’s offer on this WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk. Instead of $280, you’ll only have to pay $200 due to an $80 discount. A standing desk comes with a long list of benefits, and you can start enjoying them soon after you complete this purchase, but you need to hurry because the bargain will only last until the end of the day.

Why you should buy the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk

After buying from desktop computer deals or laptop deals, the Monoprice WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk is the perfect spot to set up your new device. Sitting for prolonged periods of time lead to lower back problems and increased risk of different diseases, among other health concerns, but like the best standing desks, this one provides a solution that won’t affect your productivity. It features components with premium build quality, including a durable steel frame and a solid-core wood desktop, while the easy-to-understand assembly process will make sure that you won’t spend too much time putting the pieces together.

The WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk can go as low as 28.7 inches for when you’re sitting to as high as 48.4 inches for when you’re standing. You can easily adjust its height using simple up and down buttons on its control panel, with the desk moving at 1 inch per second. You can also use the programmable buttons to save up to four height settings, so you can quickly switch between them. There’s desk space of 47.2 inches by 23.6 inches as well as weight capacity of up to 110 lbs., which should be enough for everything that you may need for your daily workloads.

Related

Avoid suffering from the problems that will be caused by sitting for several hours each day by buying the WFH Single Motor Height-Adjustable Motorized Standing Desk. Originally $280, it’s currently available for just $200 after an $80 discount by Monoprice. There’s not much time left remaining to shop the offer, and there’s also the chance that it ends even earlier because stocks run out, so you’ll want to complete the purchase for the Monoprice motorized standing desk as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Keurig Deals: Get a K-Cup coffee maker from $70 today
amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

When it comes to single-serve and quick coffee making, Keurig has no equal. Getting a great first cup of the day is easier than ever thanks to a trusty Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker. But it can also be said, they're not exactly cheap. We gathered the best Keurig deals available to make it easy for you to choose the model that's best for you. When you have a Keurig coffee maker on your countertop, you can get the satisfying taste you desire and the caffeine push you need in just a couple of minutes. Keurig coffee makers brew tea and cocoa creations as well as coffee. Right now, you can even bank on savings as we’ve rounded up here the best Keurig deals on major retailer sites. We tossed in a few buying tips and discussed some features to help you select which model suits your needs best.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker -- $69, was $90

Why buy:

Read more
Best security camera deals for January 2023
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

One of the best ways to protect and monitor your home, whether you're there or away, is with a smart home security camera. Wireless surveillance has come a long way, especially from the days when you had to pull wires all across your property to power and receive video to a DVD writer or storage device. Of course, almost everything is wireless nowadays, and with that comes a need to connect to the cloud and get a subscription service, at least if you want to store things online. There are a variety of wireless security cameras to pick from as well as wired models. We've collected the best security camera deals you're going to find on the internet today so that you don't have to go dredging through dozens of postings. Prices change often, so if you don't see a deal that works for you, check back often.
Google Nest Cam Battery -- $140, was $180

Why buy

Read more
Best coffee maker deals for January 2023

For some, waking up is nigh impossible without a full, steaming cup of coffee. But in order to make one, you need a great coffee maker or coffee machine. Are you shopping for a new coffee machine? You're in luck. We found deeply-discounted coffee makers and espresso machines from Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, Sboly, and more. Whether you're looking for a single-serve coffee maker, a 4-cup coffee maker, or a combination coffee and espresso machine with all the bells and whistles, we scoured major merchant sites to bring you the best coffee maker deals. We update this post regularly, so be sure to check back when you're in the market for a new java machine!
Today's top deals on coffee makers
Mr. Coffee 5-cup Mini Brew coffee maker -- $20, was $25

Not quite a full pot, but plenty to keep coming back for a few cups this maker is excellent for small kitchens and living spaces. It makes 25 ounces of coffee per run and has a grab-a-cup auto-pause mode that stops the brewing if you want to fill your mug before it's finished. The lift and clean filter basket makes it easy to add filters, clean out the reservoir, and get ready for a new day.

Read more