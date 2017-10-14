The Nano is a water dispenser that is as sleek as it is energy efficient

Why it matters to you Want to heat or cool water efficiently while saving the planet? The Nano can help.

This isn’t your office water cooler. The Nano just might be the sleekest office accessory there ever was, that is, if you’re feeling generous enough to take it out of your kitchen and share it with your coworkers. The machine’s innovative design promises to reduce both energy consumption and the environmental wastefulness of plastic water bottles, and all in a very attractive package.

The latest product from Q&C Watercoolers, the Nano claims to make use of an “advanced flow-through heating system that instantly heats filtered water to the desired temperature.” Because there’s no need for storage tanks or preheating, the dispenser is said to approach 98 percent energy efficiency, making it 30 percent more efficient than your standard electric kettle, and 46 percent more efficient than a microwave. Even if the idea of saving the earth doesn’t excite you (though it should), that the Nano can heat water up to six times faster ought to get your attention.

But let’s say, even as colder seasons approach, you’re more interested in drinking cold rather than hot water. The Nano’s cooling system makes use of an adaptive algorithm to better learn your water usage patterns. Rather than keeping water cold all day long while you’re at school or at work, the Nano only cools when you’re around and looking for an icy beverage. With a “reliable and hygienic closed cooling unit without any refrigerant gases,” the Nano is said to be able to cool up to 36 liters of water a day.

The Nano also comes with a smartphone app that allows you to check its filter status, temperature levels, and even set child locks so that your youngsters don’t accidentally dispense hot water onto themselves.

As Watercoolers CEO Marton Szabo noted in a statement, “We must all make individual choices that reduce our carbon footprint. The Nano water dispenser can play its own small role in families’ efforts to save our environment.”

Coming to Indiegogo in November for the early bird price of $359. We’ll keep you updated as to the launch of the campaign and when you might be able to expect the first shipments to go out.