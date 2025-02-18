 Skip to main content
Nanoleaf is permanently slashing prices of its best products

By
Nanoleaf Blocks on a wall.
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf is permanently lowering the prices for its most popular products, including the best-selling Shapes, Lines, Elements, and Blocks smart lights. According to the company, it has been working with both the manufacturing and supply chain teams for the past two years on this initiative — and the result is a 36% price reduction for select items.

Officially known as the SmarterLife Pricing Initiative, a variety of Nanoleaf products are now permanently listed at a lower price. For example, the Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit is $200 (was $250), the Shapes Hexagons Expansion Pack is $50 (was $70), and the Shapes Triangles & Mini Triangles Smarter Kit is $160 (was $250).

The full list of price cuts is staggering, comprising over 50 different products and kits. It’s a consumer-friendly move that’s a bit of a surprise given the current economic climate, but one that should help Nanoleaf compete with other, more affordable brands like Govee.

“The economic climate has made affordability a key concern for many consumers,” said Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO & Co-Founder. “At Nanoleaf, we believe that lighting should be an extraordinary everyday experience, not just a luxury. Innovation and technology has always been at the heart of what we do, so we knew it was imperative that lower prices did not mean lower quality. We’ve had to completely reoptimize our company structures as a whole the past two years, but with our team’s dedication and commitment to achieving this goal, we’re proud to introduce SmarterLife Pricing — making Nanoleaf products more accessible for everyone in our community.”

Pricing for all the eligible items is now live on the Nanoleaf Shop, and should be rolling out to third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in the coming days. The discounts are available in North America and EU/UK, with other regions to be announced soon.

Looking for more ways to illuminate your home? Check out our roundup of the best smart light bulbs, which are an excellent companion to the shapes offered by Nanoleaf.

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
