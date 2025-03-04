Want smart lights for your home? Get this Nanoleaf Skylight bundle at $50 off

If you’re thinking about installing smart lights in your home but you want something more than just simple smart light bulbs, you need to check out the Nanoleaf Skylight — especially now that you can get it with a discount. A three-pack of the modular smart ceiling light usually sells for $250, but you can currently purchase it from Best Buy at $50 off so you’ll only have to pay $200. With these savings, buying multiples of the bundle will be lighter on your wallet, but you’re going to have to act fast because this deal expires at the end of the month.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf Skylight

Smart lights can improve your home in a lot of ways by allowing you to control their LEDs through your smartphone or with the help of your preferred digital assistant. The Nanoleaf Skylight takes things further as it’s a modular smart light that can be mounted flush to your ceiling. With its diffused multi-point lighting for even illumination with reduced shadowing, it can mimic the effect of the natural sky. The best part about the Nanoleaf Skylight is that you can install multiples — it’s possible to hard-wire the main controller panel with up to 99 additional squares.

Whether you’re filling your ceiling with the Nanoleaf Skylight or you’re starting out with just a few panels, you can create and customize colorful lighting effects with your choice from more than 16 million colors. You can activate a Rhythm Scene to have the Nanoleaf Skylight react to music that you’re playing, and you can turn them on remotely so that you can deter potential intruders while you’re away from home.

There are limitless ways to customize your home with the Nanoleaf Skylight, which is a tempting purchase right now because of Best Buy’s offer. You can get a three-pack for just $200 right now instead of $250, for savings of $50 per bundle of the modular smart ceiling light. If you’re planning to install a lot of these smart lights around the house, now’s the perfect opportunity to make the investment.