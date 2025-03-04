 Skip to main content
Want smart lights for your home? Get this Nanoleaf Skylight bundle at $50 off

By
Good Deal The Nanoleaf Skylight lighting up a room various shades of purple.
Nanoleaf

If you’re thinking about installing smart lights in your home but you want something more than just simple smart light bulbs, you need to check out the Nanoleaf Skylight — especially now that you can get it with a discount. A three-pack of the modular smart ceiling light usually sells for $250, but you can currently purchase it from Best Buy at $50 off so you’ll only have to pay $200. With these savings, buying multiples of the bundle will be lighter on your wallet, but you’re going to have to act fast because this deal expires at the end of the month.

Why you should buy the Nanoleaf Skylight

Smart lights can improve your home in a lot of ways by allowing you to control their LEDs through your smartphone or with the help of your preferred digital assistant. The Nanoleaf Skylight takes things further as it’s a modular smart light that can be mounted flush to your ceiling. With its diffused multi-point lighting for even illumination with reduced shadowing, it can mimic the effect of the natural sky. The best part about the Nanoleaf Skylight is that you can install multiples — it’s possible to hard-wire the main controller panel with up to 99 additional squares.

Whether you’re filling your ceiling with the Nanoleaf Skylight or you’re starting out with just a few panels, you can create and customize colorful lighting effects with your choice from more than 16 million colors. You can activate a Rhythm Scene to have the Nanoleaf Skylight react to music that you’re playing, and you can turn them on remotely so that you can deter potential intruders while you’re away from home.

There are limitless ways to customize your home with the Nanoleaf Skylight, which is a tempting purchase right now because of Best Buy’s offer. You can get a three-pack for just $200 right now instead of $250, for savings of $50 per bundle of the modular smart ceiling light. If you’re planning to install a lot of these smart lights around the house, now’s the perfect opportunity to make the investment.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Get some fresh air in your home for the holidays with Blueair
blueair fresh air deals for holidays december 2024 purifier to get the hero

You probably have guests scheduled to visit for the holidays, right? While you're busy tidying up, there's one area of your home you're likely forgetting. The air, or rather the air quality. With pets, kids, and even just people living in the home regularly, all sorts of things happen to create odors and strange smells. You might be used to them but your guests won't be. Beyond that, there are allergens, dust, smoke, pollen, and other contaminants to worry about. So, how do you remove it and get back to clean, fresh air? With one of the best air purifiers like a Blueair system, that's how.

Available in several sizes -- meant to match the room size -- they quickly clean in 30 minutes to an hour depending on square footage. More importantly, they use washable filters with HEPA filtration designed to remove all of those hidden contaminants and nasties. With a 360-degree design, you can place them anywhere, as well. Plus, WiFi and app connectivity means you can remotely access and control them. During the holidays, get up to 50% off select Blueair models, and get fresh air back in your home.
Why shop for Blueair air purifiers before the holidays?

Read more
Smarten up your holiday scene with the Govee Icicle Lights
The Govee Icicle Lights.

Keen to make your home this holiday season look fantastic? If you’re aiming for a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation style appearance but want it smarter, you need more than just the Philips Hue deals going on. Right now, you can buy the Govee Icicle Lights set for just $90 at Best Buy so you’re saving $50 off the regular price of $140. They make the outside of your home look gorgeous while being super practical. Here’s all you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Govee Icicle Lights
I love Govee products. Since buying the Govee Lyra Smart Floor Lamp, I’ve been consistently impressed by how well its products work while being very keenly priced. It’s a different kind of technology than the best cheap smart light bulbs but it’s perfect for stringing together some lights around your home or room. The only downside is the company's app isn't as stylish as the Hue one but you get all the same benefits for a much better price.

Read more
These Linkind smart bulbs are 37% off, and have one of the best apps I’ve used
Linkind A19 E26 color smart bulbs matter support -- smart bulb deal

I know some people think that a lot of smart home tech is frivolous, and some of it is, I'll agree, but there are certain things that make daily life a little better. For example, I have security cameras, a video doorbell, smart lights, a smart garage door, and all of these things make living in my home convenient. With my lights, for example, I can create on-off schedules and I don't have to get up to use them. After a long day, that's a welcome feature, believe me. It's especially helpful with Christmas lights and decorative lights -- like the ones I have set up to automatically turn on at sunset on my patio.

With a smart video doorbell, I can answer my door, converse with parcel delivery teams, and shoo off solicitors -- we get a lot of them where I live. But among all of those experiences and devices, one of my biggest qualms is with the apps you use to interact with this tech.

Read more