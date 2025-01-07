Narwal debuts innovative robot vacuum with new mop-cleaning functionality at CES 2025

Narwal is responsible for some of our favorite robot vacuums, including the premium Narwal Freo Z Ultra, which features a modern aesthetic and ultra-quiet operation. The company’s track record of innovation continued at CES 2025 with the reveal of the Narwal Flow — an upcoming robot vacuum built with a powerful new mopping system.

The Narwal Flow employs a new type of mopping system (dubbed the FlowWash Mopping System) that actively cleans its rolling mopping plate as it’s cleaning your floors. This ensures you won’t be tracking dirty mops across the ground and should result in a better overall cleaning experience. The robot is equipped with both a clean and dirty water tank, allowing it to extract dirty water from the mop while simultaneously rewetting it. This allows the mop to remain in excellent condition without needing to head back to the docking station for self-cleaning.

Even better, the mop can be extended outward to better reach near edges and under furniture for improved floor coverage.

Narwal also gave vacuuming performance a boost, as the robot introduces a new feature called Deep Carpet Boost. When activated, the dust pickup rate is amplified by using counter-directional movement of the main roller brush and a flexible adaptive brush cover positioned near the carpet. Narwal says this will create “high-pressure air zone boosts” that excel at pulling out hair and dirt lodged deep between carpet fibers.

As you’d expect, the Narwal Flow is paired with a docking station that automatically empties its dustbin, washes its mop with hot water, and dries the mop with warm air. It’ll also fill the robot’s water tank automatically, ensuring it’s ready for the next cleaning task. Other improvements include an upgraded camera and obstacle avoidance system, the ability to cross thresholds up to 40mm tall, and a brush design that helps eliminate tangles.

The Narwal Flow will be available in June 2025. Expect to learn more about pricing in the coming weeks.