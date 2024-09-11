Several new robot vacuums were revealed at IFA 2024, including the Narwal Freo Z Ultra and Dreame L40 Ultra. The two gadgets share a lot of similarities (including a $1,500 price tag), and there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon both if you’re in the market for a robotic floor cleaner.

Thankfully, you can’t go wrong with either. Our Dreame L40 Ultra review found it to be a stellar robot vacuum — and the same goes for our Narwal Freo Z Ultra review, which called it a marked improvement over the existing Narwal Freo X Ultra.

But should you snag the Dreame or Narwal to tackle the floors in your home?

Pricing and availability

As mentioned above, both the Narwal Freo Z Ultra and Dreame L40 Ultra cost $1,500. That makes them two of the most expensive robot vacuums on the market. The Dreame L40 Ultra is only available in white, while the Narwal is available in either black or white. Both look incredibly premium and should blend in with most home decor.

Winner: Tie

Vacuuming

The Dreame L40 Ultra churns out 11,000Pa of suction. It also uses a liftable side brush and main brush to avoid spills and liquids while on hard floors — ensuring it never drags wet brushes onto your carpets. The side brush also extends outward to better clean near baseboards and small areas around furniture. Our testing showed this to work remarkably well, as even corners in the kitchen that were missed by other robots were effectively cleaned by the Dreame.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is capable of an even more impressive 12,000Pa of suction. However, its brushes do not lift off the ground when liquids are detected, though they’ll stop spinning and engage the mops to eliminate the issue. The two side brushes also don’t extend outward — so while they provide excellent cleaning for the areas they can reach, you’ll notice a few missed locations compared to the Dreame L40 Ultra.

Winner: Dreame L40 Ultra

Mopping

Both robots use dual rotating mopping pads to clean your floors. The Dreame L40 Ultra is capable of swinging one of these mopping pads outward to clean near baseboards, while the Narwal Freo Z Ultra uses triangular mopping pads and a twisting motion to clean near baseboards. Both work very well — and as a bonus, the Narwal comes with an optional side duster to clean the vertical surfaces of your baseboards while mopping.

Optional cleaning detergents can be installed in the docking stations of both robots, so if just water isn’t enough for your floors, it’s great to have the option for a more robust cleaning liquid.

Once a mopping cycle is complete, both devices will head back to their docking stations to rinse and dry their mops. This prevents the buildup of mildew and other nasty odors, and it should go a long way toward keeping your mops operational for a long time before needing a replacement.

A big advantage for the Dreame L40 Ultra is its ability to leave its mopping pads behind in its docking station. This ensures your carpets stay dry — our testing found this to be an elegant solution for vacuuming on plush carpets. The Narwal can retract its mopping pads several millimeters, but it’s only suitable for low-pile rugs.

Winner: Dreame L40 Ultra

Additional features

You’ll find a lot of shared features across both devices. Along with vacuuming, mopping, and cleaning themselves at the base station, you’ll also get robust mobile applications to customize your settings or place restricted areas.

The Narwal has a bit of an advantage when it comes to operating noise, however, as it’s noticeably quieter than the Dreame L40 Ultra. This is true not just for vacuuming and mopping but also when the base station is suctioning out debris to its dustbin.

Speaking of dustbins, the Narwal holds up to 120 days’ worth of dust compared to just 75 days for the Dreame.

Winner: Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Which robot vacuum is best for your smart home?

We found the Dreame L40 Ultra to be the better all-around robot vacuum and mop of the two, thanks to its liftable brushes, extendable side brush, and detachable mops. It doesn’t have quite as much suction as the Narwal, but it makes up for it with a powerful roller brush to help remove hair, fur, and other debris from your carpet.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is still a great option, and we’d recommend it for folks seeking a robot vacuum that requires less manual input. Not only is it quiet and unobtrusive but its docking station does a great job of cleaning itself, and the massive dustbin only needs to be checked a few times a year.

Alternatively, we’re comfortable simply recommending you pick up whichever one is currently on sale. The two brands are constantly offering discounts — and since they’re both excellent products, your best option might just be the one that’s more affordable.