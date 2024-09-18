The Narwal Freo Z Ultra is the latest robot vacuum and mop combo from the popular brand, serving as the successor to the Narwal Freo X Ultra. Both are excellent gadgets that make it easy to keep carpets and hard floors clean without much effort, and you’ll find either one to be a welcome addition to your home. But what exactly is new on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra, and is it a big improvement over the existing Freo X Ultra? More importantly, should you feel obligated to upgrade from the Freo X Ultra to the Freo Z Ultra?

We’ve had a chance to test out both products extensively — here’s what you need to know before making a purchase.

Pricing and availability

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra costs $1,500, while the Narwal Freo X Ultra is a bit more affordable at $1,400. However, you’ll find the Narwal Freo X Ultra frequently discounted to $1,000 now that the Narwal Freo Z Ultra has been revealed. That makes it a better option for frugal shoppers, though dropping $1,000 on a vacuum isn’t a decision to take lightly.

Also, note that Narwal is offering a launch promotion for the Narwal Freo Z Ultra that lets you snag the device for $1,100. The sale ends on October 7, at which point you’ll have to pay full price.

Winner: Narwal Freo X Ultra

Vacuuming

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra pumps out 12,000Pa of suction, a massive improvement over the 8,200Pa of suction offered by the Narwal Freo X Ultra. Both use a zero-tangle main brush to clean carpets without getting slowed down by hair and pet fur, though the additional suction of the Freo Z Ultra does result in a better clean. The Freo Z Ultra is much better at spotting obstacles, however, thanks to improved dual cameras that allow it to quickly respond to moving pets or people.

Narwal also improved the dustbin on the Freo Z Ultra, giving it the capacity to hold 120 days of dust. Compared to the seven weeks offered by the Narwal Freo X Ultra, that’s a huge improvement, and it goes a long way toward making this a fully autonomous robot.

Winner: Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Mopping

Mopping performance is excellent for both products, as they’re capable of generating downward pressure to remove caked-on stains or soak up spills. They use two rotating, slightly triangular mopping pads and a funny twisting motion to clean near baseboards, giving them more reach than most products on the market.

The upgraded sensors on the Narwal Freo Z Ultra once again play a role in the robot’s effectiveness, as it can better identify liquids. This allows it to properly position itself so its brushes remain dry while mopping.

Winner: Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Additional features

When traveling on carpet, both robots will lift their mop 12mm to prevent them from tracking dirty water across the floor. When a cleaning cycle is complete, they’ll head back to their dock — which will rinse and dry their mops to prevent the buildup of nasty odors. The Narwal Freo Z Ultra will also suction out the dirt from its dustbin and store it in the larger reservoir in the docking station. The Freo X Ultra, meanwhile, uses a compression system to keep its dust inside the robot itself.

Narwal made progress with the overall noise output of the Freo Z Ultra, which is much quieter during operation than most other vacuums. It can still be loud when running at full power, but it’s a good option if you’re worried about noise pollution in your home.

You’ll get support for the Narwal app across both the Freo Z and Freo X, allowing you to set restricted zones, create cleaning schedules, or run customized cleaning routines.

Is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra a worthy successor?

Yes, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra is a big upgrade from the Narwal Freo X Ultra in almost every imaginable way. It offers better suction for improved vacuuming performance, its sensors help it better navigate spills and improve its mopping performance, and its docking station can hold up to 120 days of debris. All of that adds up to a robot vacuum and mop combo that makes big improvements over its predecessor, and it’s an easy recommendation for anyone seeking an automated floor cleaner.

If you currently own a Narwal Freo X Ultra, however, there may not be enough here to warrant an upgrade. The price of $1,500 is incredibly steep, and there’s no revolutionary new feature to be found on the Freo Z Ultra. Instead, it gets you more of the same, but better.

If you own the Freo X Ultra, we’d recommend skipping the Freo Z Ultra and waiting for the next upgrade cycle. Narwal will likely reveal a new product in the coming year — and this will almost certainly be a massive step forward from the aging Freo X Ultra.